Controversial housing plans refused by South Tyneside Council are due to be examined in public by a national planning inspector, after developers lodged an appeal.

A planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State is expected to host a planning hearing to examine an appeal linked to housing plans for part of Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate.

The scheme from Avant Homes previously proposed demolishing remaining buildings on the industrial site to bring forward 202 homes, with 18 apartments and 184 houses proposed.

However, developers have faced planning issues and delays since the proposals were first announced, along with significant public opposition to the new homes.

Concerns from objectors have included increased pressure on schools and health services, increased traffic and air pollution, parking issues, harm to wildlife, sewage impacts and loss of employment land.

Despite council planning officers recommending the housing scheme for approval, the plans were refused by a narrow majority of councillors.

The main refusal reasons included the impact of sewerage issues “significantly and demonstrably outweighing the benefits” of the scheme and impacting on both human health and ecology.

At the latest meeting of the council’s Planning Committee (July 21, 2025) during an appeals update, councillors were told there had been an appeal for the Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate housing scheme and that it would be subject to a planning hearing.

This will include an in-person meeting, which is typically open to the public to observe, where a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will hear representations from interested parties, including the appellant and representatives for the council.

Following the meeting, the planning inspector would assess the appeal and publish an appeal decision report, which would be publicly available via the Planning Inspectorate’s website.

In-person planning appeal hearings have been rare in South Tyneside in recent years, with planning appeals against the local authority normally dealt with via “written representations” to a planning inspector.

Senior planning officer Geoff Horsman said the appeal was at a “relatively early stage” but outlined the background to the case.

“The appellants when they lodged their appeal did ask for a public inquiry and the Planning Inspectorate refused that request and sought views from ourselves and those from the appellant on an alternative,” he said.

“The Planning Inspectorate have now confirmed that appeal will be dealt with by means of a hearing […] which is a slightly more informal means of deciding the appeal rather than a full-blown public inquiry.”

The senior planning officer described the process as a “roundtable discussion led by the inspector” and confirmed a date for the hearing had not yet been confirmed.

Councillors were told that paperwork was expected to be issued in the next month “setting out the timetable going forward.”

Councillor Paul Brenen, a member of the Planning Committee, asked who would represent the views of the Planning Committee at the planning hearing.

Council planners, responding, said councillors on the committee who previously proposed and seconded the motion to refuse the housing plans would be asked if they wanted to be involved, and that the council may need to look at the use of an “external consultant to represent the views of members”.

Planning officer Mr Horsman added: “Obviously for the view of myself and the other officers who were involved in that meeting, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to be giving evidence in a hearing situation and we have given a different view [recommendation to approve] at Planning Committee.

“I would suspect it would be a combination of the members who proposed and seconded the motion if they wanted to be involved.

“And if not, we could look at getting some external planning consultant involved to put the case of the committee forward.”

Councillors were also told that “notification letters” had been sent out to residents.

Further information on the planning hearing looking at the Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate housing plans will be published in due course.