South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently registered an application for Ahmeds International Superstore off New George Street.

This proposed expanding the building in the form of two double-storey extensions to the north and south of the site, including a vacant plot and a parking/storage area.

The proposed extensions would have a mixed-use of retail, offices and storage, as well as benefiting from new external lighting and signage.

The Laygate store is set for a major redevelopment. Google Streetview.

Now new plans show an ambitious vision for the future of the building.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said the extensions would help to “future-proof” the store and ensure a “continued high quality trading to the locale and a boost to local employment opportunities.”

A planning application for the works is set to go before councillors for decision next week as it is classed as a ‘major development’.

South Tyneside Council planning officers, in a report, have deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

Council planners said the proposal would “compliment” the existing building and would meet the requirements of policies which aim to support local shopping areas.

The committee report goes on to say: “The extensions would be constructed in materials matching the existing building, whilst the details of the proposed lighting are also considered acceptable.

“It is judged that the development would convey sensitive consideration of its surroundings, having regard to scale and proportions, use of materials and architectural detailing, subject to a condition requiring sample materials of external materials being submitted and approved.”

Planners added that the store extension works would not have a “significant adverse impact” on neighbours and would be acceptable in terms of impacts on the highway network, subject to conditions.

A final decision on the application rests with members of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee who will next meet on Monday, July 18.