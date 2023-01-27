Electric bin lorry to be trialled in South Tyneside as part of work towards greener future

South Tyneside Council has taken delivery of its first all-electric refuse collection vehicle (eRCV) to assess how it performs against a conventional diesel engine, while collecting waste from households across the borough over the coming weeks.

The council will monitor the impact of frequent start and stops and bin lifts on vehicle battery life, the charge-up requirements impact on staff working patterns, and the truck’s suitability on varied collection rounds, in different neighbourhoods, streets and gradients.

South Tyneside Council is the first local authority in the country to hire an electric vehicle of this type from municipal vehicle hire company CTS on a short-term arrangement.

South Tyneside Council Cllr Ernest Gibson with an Electric Refuse Truck.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “Our diesel refuse collection vehicles perform a hugely demanding task.

“Every waste collection round is different and puts a different strain on vehicles and our crews, which is why it is important to give this specialist electric bin lorry a thorough test drive in real-life day to day operations.

“We’re delighted to be the first local council to test this new electric refuse collection vehicle from CTS Hire and give our waste collection crews the chance to work with the latest technology.

The lorry will be trialled in the coming weeks

“We’re excited to see how well it works for us and will be monitoring how it performs, particularly over this period and in inclement weather.

“This will help us to understand the capabilities of electric refuse collection vehicles and make informed decisions about their viability for potential use in South Tyneside in the future.”

Councillor Gibson added: “We have set an ambitious target for carbon emission reductions by 2030 across our council operations and introducing more electric vehicles to our fleet is one of the ways we are working to meet our objectives.

The electric bin lorry set to hit the streets of South Tyneside

“These electric trucks are much quieter than their diesel counterparts and have zero CO2 emissions leading to reduced noise and air pollution, which makes them ideal for operating in busy urban areas. More sustainable alternatives are a huge step in the right direction for us to achieve our aims while continuing to deliver the front-line services on which our residents rely.”

The eRCV was purchased from RH Commercial Vehicles, an independent Renault Trucks UK dealer based in the East Midland, by CTS Hire to supply to customers.

Paul Pearson, Commercial Director for RH Commercial Vehicles, said: “It is fantastic to see the refuse vehicle hit the streets. It is the perfect opportunity to showcase the advancement and reliability of the Renault Trucks electric range.

“Our Nottingham workshop has recently become an authorised EV service and repair dealer by Renault Trucks UK. This means that we can become a leading supplier of vehicles that are better for our environment.”

Bob Sweetland, Managing Director, CTS Hire, said: “We are delighted to be able to give South Tyneside Council this unique opportunity to hire an electric refuse vehicle.