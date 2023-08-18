Fresh proposals to improve facilities at a Buddhist meditation centre in Hebburn

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Dhammakaya Meditation Centre of Newcastle, which is based in Hebburn.

The meditation centre is made up of a Grade II-listed former church and the Grade II-listed former St. Andrew’s Church Hall, Community Centre and School.

Dhammakaya Meditation Centre of Newcastle, Hebburn (August, 2023)

This included a worship/ meditation space on the first floor and multi-function space, office and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials at the time, the extension was designed to “sit neatly” between the two buildings.

This included the two-storey extension’s impact on the former church and church hall, including the setting of the Grade II-listed buildings and their “architectural and historic interest”.

New plans for the meditation centre, registered by the council earlier this month, have proposed a scaled back development with a single-storey meditation space.

The proposed permanent space aims to “address the requirement for more meditation groups with space for up to 60- 80 people,” as well as being used for regular activities as a ‘multi function space’.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the design would consist of “large glazed areas and feature canopies” creating a “transparent feel”.

Those behind the scheme said the extension also aimed to “celebrate the heritage buildings by utilising and not covering the existing facades” which would be “seen easily through the feature glazing”.

The design and access statement adds: “The aim of the proposal is to have a very lightweight appearance against the mass of the existing surrounding buildings.

“Nestling within the buildings and having a large green space to the front of the development, it does not overlook any other properties and is not overlooked from surrounding properties.

“The infill meditation room is of lightweight and transparent construction to fully maintain the perceived separation from the church and hall.”

A heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant also noted the “carefully designed, subordinate extension would complement the listed buildings”.

The overall aim of the development is to “enhance the communal significance” of the meditation centre in the region while “meeting the current demand from the community”.

The heritage statement added: “The proposed development conserves and enhances the listed buildings by supporting the use as a unique community facility whilst maintaining the dominating physical appearance as a landmark and retaining and continuing to display the historic features of both buildings.”

It was also argued that the location of the extension would “provide an opportunity for the meditation activities to be celebrated and visible within the local community to encourage social cohesion”.

The Dhammakaya Foundation is a non-profit organisation based on personal development which, according to planning documents, “promotes activities for the restoration of morality in individuals, families, societies and the world”.

Activities carried out within centres worldwide include Buddhist ceremonies, meditation retreats and Dhamma studies.

A decision on the new planning application for the Hebburn centre will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the planning application can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 25, 2023.