Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay, Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp, Cllr Tracey Dixon, with Great North Dog Walk founder Tony Carlisle, and Stan Yanetta.

The Great North Dog Walk has been named the Best Annual Animal Wellness Charitable Event in the Pet Products and Services Awards 2022, hosted by LUXlife magazine.

The world-famous event takes place on The Leas in South Shields and has been running for more than 30 years.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay congratulated Great North Dog Walk founder and organiser Tony Carlisle during a special civic presentation at South Shields Town Hall.

Great North Dog Walk competitors taking part in a previous event held on The Leas, South Shields.

He was joined by sponsor Stan Yanetta, of Stan’s Autos, based in Commercial Road, South Shields.

The Mayor said: “Well done to Tony on this fantastic award.

“In South Tyneside we know only too well how incredible this special event is in raising money for animal-related charities. It is a great family day and brings thousands of people to the Borough and it’s always wonderful to see so many dogs eager to set off on a brisk 3.5-mile walk along our beautiful coastline.

“This award is brilliant exposure for the event and helping to put South Tyneside on the map. I was delighted to host Tony in South Shields Town Hall to pass on our huge congratulations on behalf of the people of South Tyneside.”

The Great North Dog Walk began in 1990 with only 13 dogs taking part. Since then, it has grown, later to become recognised by Guinness World Records for the biggest dog walk.

The last event, in 2018, involved 33,149 dogs and was attended by over 50,000 people. It has also raised more than £9.5million for charitable causes.

Next summer, 2023, will mark the event’s 30th anniversary.

Great North Dog Walk founder and organiser, Tony Carlisle was thrilled to receive the award.

“What a thrill. After all the heartache of septicaemia, covid and fighting to save my right leg, I was delighted and ecstatic,” he said.

"I felt so proud and elated and in helping to put South Shields, South Tyneside and the North East of England firmly on the world stage.

“This news could not have come at a better time. The last event was in 2018 and due to physical and mental health coupled with covid, I was considering retiring after 47 years charity work, and 30 years (in 2023) of the Great North Dog Walk. This is the stimulation I needed.

“I accept the award on behalf of all my volunteers over the years who without I could not have staged the event. I’m so proud for my family, my volunteers and the local community.”

The annual LUXlife Pet Product and Services Awards shine a spotlight on individuals, organisations and enterprises who strive the make an outstanding contribution to the pet industry.