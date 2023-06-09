Home extension plan in South Shields refused again at appeal by Government-appointed planning inspector.

A householder’s bid for a home extension in South Shields has again been dismissed at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department refused plans for a property in Woodlands Terrace in the Beacon and Bents ward.

The plans proposed a two-storey rear extension over an existing kitchen offshoot, which included a first floor bathroom / shower room and second floor balcony.

The main reason for refusal, published on the council’s website, included the impact of the physical development on a neighbouring property.

This included the plan being “detrimental to the amenities enjoyed by the occupiers […] particularly in terms of its overbearing impact and resultant overshadowing, reduced outlook and reduced daylight impacts”.

Council planning officers added impacts would be caused by the extension’s “excessive scale, massing and close proximity to the ground floor side habitable kitchen and dining room windows and doors” of the adjacent dwelling.

Following the ruling the applicant lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

In an appeal decision report published in June, 2023, the planning inspector upheld the council’s refusal decision and dismissed the appeal.

The planning inspector said the proposal would “loom over the neighbouring property” and would “obscure a significant section of the existing outlook towards the sky”.

The appeal decision report added: “The extension, in the form proposed, by reason of its bulk, mass, design and positioning would result in significant adverse impacts on the living conditions of the [neighbouring] occupiers by reason of the significant reduction in outlook and overbearing effect that would arise.

“The same characteristics are likely to result in a reduction of daylight to the neighbouring property, as well as a reduction in sunlight, particularly during the latter part of the day which would further harm the living conditions of the occupiers”.

It was concluded that the plans would clash with planning policies which require developments to be acceptable in relation to impacts on residential amenity.

The planning inspector also identified a conflict with planning guidance which aims to ensure “there is no unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbours in relation to outlook and overdominance”.

At the time a different planning inspector came to the conclusion that the extension would “significantly reduce the outlook” of the neighbouring property due to its “closeness”.

Despite representations from the appellent noting similar extensions on Woodlands Terrace, the planning inspector said these were “slightly smaller in form” and that “full details” were not provided.