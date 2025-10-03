Proposals for new apartments in a major shopping street in South Shields have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 75 King Street in South Shields town centre.

The site sits towards the top of King Street near Market Place and includes two commercial units on the ground floor.

Apartments planned for upper floors of 75 King Street, South Shields | Google/LDRS

New plans from Natalia Developments Ltd, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought “prior approval” for a proposed change of use from “commercial, business and service” to “dwellinghouses”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials said the plans aimed to “deliver high-quality apartments that respond sensitively to [the site’s] context, optimizing available space, and meeting the aspirations of the local community and planning policy”.

It was noted that the building sits close to the Tyne Coast College redevelopment site, and is “structurally sound and adaptable for residential use without the need for external extensions or intensive demolition works.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, no representations were received.

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 2, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said planning conditions had been agreed with the applicant “to ensure no occupation of the residential flats prior to refuse facilities being installed, and one [condition] to ensure that no refuse is stored outside of the application site”.

It was also noted that following a noise assessment, it was agreed that there would be “no substantial impact on residential amenity as a result of noise from nearby commercial activities, specifically extraction and ventilation units serving nearby commercial uses”.

The council decision report adds: “The building incorporates several existing windows across the three floors where the proposed flats would be located.

“Based on the plans each habitable room has a window. Therefore, it is considered that there would be adequate natural light to habitable rooms.”

Although no parking was proposed, council planners said council policies “do not require car parking for new dwellings proposals in town centre locations” and that “the nature of the proposal is such that none could be provided on-site”.

Council planners added that “pay and display car parks are available within the town centre and in proximity to the application site” and that “the proposed ground floor plan demonstrates that the cycle parking can be accommodated within the curtilage of the site, with provision for seven stands.”

The design and access statement from applicants previously said all flats would “comply with the nationally described space standards ensuring high-quality internal layouts suitable for long-term residential occupation”.

It was noted that “dedicated cycle storage will be provided within the building to support sustainable travel choices” and that the development is “located within a highly accessible town centre location, just a short walk from South Shields Metro and Bus Interchange and Shields Ferry Terminal, supporting a car-free lifestyle”.

Developers added that “living, kitchen, and dining areas are open-plan, with clear internal circulation, defined bedroom spaces, and private bathroom facilities for each flat”.

It was argued that the plans would “contribute to meeting identified housing need without placing pressure on undeveloped land” and would “respond directly to local housing demand, offering suitable accommodation for single professionals, couples, and small families”.

The design and access statement adds: “This proposal represents a sensitive and sustainable regeneration opportunity, optimising the use of existing infrastructure while delivering much-needed housing in a highly accessible location.

“It contributes positively to the vitality of South Shields town centre and reflects a strategic, design-led approach to urban residential intensification.”

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250382

