The Marine, South Shields (August, 2023).

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for The Marine, which sits on the junction of Ocean Road and Seafield Terrace in South Shields.

New plans have proposed a range of works to improve the pub building for both customers and staff.

This includes a new first floor balcony, “full external redecoration”, a new kitchen area and more.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the building has been the property of the current proprietors for eight years.

Although it was acknowledged that the venue operates across two floors, it was noted that the first floor has “not been fully utilised for a considerable time and is currently only used for small private meetings”.

New plans propose a range of works across two floors, as well as major changes to the outside of the pub.

Plans for the ground floor include a full refurbishment with alterations to a public access staircase, the infilling of the rear yard area to form new staff facilities and internal storage and a new internal escape stair from the first floor.

Plans for the first floor include the formation of a new kitchen area over the existing rear yard, the refurbishment of existing function rooms and toilet facilities and a new fire escape.

In addition plans include the “opening up” of a side window to “allow access onto [the] new external first floor deck and alterations to existing bay windows to allow access onto [the] front deck area”.

Proposed external changes to the building include the “repainting and restoration of existing render and timber frontages to both elevations”.

The new first floor balcony terrace is proposed to have a ‘colonnade style’ design and would be linked to the existing terrace on the ground floor.

This would see “ironwork extending to [the] new first floor deck and across first floor parapet to [the] front elevation as was originally the case when the building was first constructed”.

It is also understood that the plans would see the provision of new external lighting and signage, which would be linked to a separate application for advertisement consent.

However applicants stressed that the “colours and texture” of the signage would “compliment the stature of the existing building”.

A decision on the planning application for the renovation and external works will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 17, 2023.