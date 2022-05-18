Mayor of South Tyneside reflects on busy year - and prepares for another one

The Mayor Cllr Pat Hay and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp show members of the public around Jarrow Town Hall, part of Heritage Open Days.

Over the last 12 months, the Mayor, Councillor Pat Hay and Mayoress, Jean Copp, have enjoyed a packed schedule of events and engagements during 2021/2022.

Their year in office began in May 2021 when the country was still subject to national covid restrictions.

Then as restrictions began to lift over the summer months, the Mayor and Mayoress said they set out to fulfil their promise of helping to lift people’s spirits, celebrate civic pride and to thank and show their support for local organisations and businesses for their work in helping local communities.

Visit of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to present the Queens Award for Voluntary Service to NECA at their Brockley Avenue Allotment.

They have attended scores of events, undertaken dozens of roles of honour, and met hundreds of people while representing the borough across South Tyneside and beyond.

Some of their highlights of the year include presenting the recipients of Queen’s Awards, OBEs, and British Empire Medals, with their honours.

As first citizens of South Tyneside, the Mayor and Mayoress also welcomed members of the royal family to the borough on four occasions.

The Princess Royal visited the North East Ambulance Service to present long-service awards to staff and to South Shields Marine School for a tour of its state-of-the-art training centre.

The Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp, with the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Col Ann Clouston, attending Remembrance Sunday Parade at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields.

The Countess of Wessex also visited to present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to NECA Community Garden and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales officially opened Barbour’s new Wax for Life Workshop.

The Mayor has also joined in a series of tree-planting activities as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to help mark the Jubilee year.

Honouring heroes and remembering atrocities

Cllr Hay led special online tributes for Armed Forces Day and the 70th anniversary of twin town links with Wuppertal as well as marked some of the borough’s most poignant commemorative events, including Remembrance, Srebrenica, Anzac, Holocaust and Workers’ Memorial days.

Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Mrs Susan Winfield presents an OBE and BEM medals at South Shields Town Hall, with the Mayor Cllr Pat Hay.

The Mayor and Mayoress also unveiled special blue plaques honouring notable local people and celebrated key events in the calendar, including International Women’s Day, Bangladeshi Independence Day, Show Racism the Red Card as well as the Borough’s first Local Democracy Fortnight.

The Mayor said: “The Mayoress and I have really enjoyed representing and serving the people of South Tyneside and connecting with our wonderful communities.

“It has been a real honour to meet and use our roles to recognise and celebrate so many wonderful, kind-hearted people. The last 12 months have been incredibly rewarding.”

In between official openings and key engagements, the Mayor and Mayoress have continued to raise money for the Mayor’s Charity, which this year is supporting The Customs House and Cancer Connections, among other good causes.

Anzac Day. The Mayor with Lt Col Andy Black

Fundraising events, supported by local businesses and organisations, have included charity evenings, curry nights, a Halloween-themed tour of South Shields Town Hall and the Civic Ball.

The Mayor added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of the borough and our amazing businesses and organisations for their support, kindness and generosity during our time in office to date.

“I’d also like to thank the elected members from all political parties who have supported the Mayor’s Charity.

“The money raised for the Mayor’s Charity makes a huge difference.”

Usually the office of mayor is held for one year, but councillors agreed for Cllr Hay to continue for another year in light of the months lost to covid.

The Mayor said she is now looking ahead to the new civic year, in particular joining communities to celebrate the historic Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the coming weeks.