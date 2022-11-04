Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, helped launch the Poppy Appeal in the borough when she bought the first poppy from the South Shields branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to help launch the local poppy appeal. Many people choose to wear a red poppy in November for Remembrance to pay tribute to the countless men and women who sacrificed so much to serve their country.

“Donations from the Poppy Appeal go a long way to providing much needed support for serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay, and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp, with South Shields Royal British Legion branch president Peter Boyack, chairman Anthony Paterson and poppy appeal coordinator Bill Stephenson at South Shields Town Hall.

“The Mayoress and I will be wearing our poppies with pride. We hope that the people of South Tyneside will join us in supporting this year’s appeal. Every poppy counts.”

The Royal British Legion provides welfare and companionship to servicemen and women, veterans and their families, from expert guidance and advice to recovery and rehabilitation. It also acts as a voice for the Armed Forces Community, ensuring that servicemen and women are honoured and respected.

Peter Boyack, President of the South Shields British Legion Club, said: “Every year, the legion calls on the nation to unite in commemorating Remembrance.

“The people of South Tyneside have always been very generous and supportive of the Poppy Appeal and for that we are extremely grateful. Contributions from the Poppy Appeal make a real difference to those in the Armed Forces community facing hardships, injuries or bereavement.

“We hope that once again local communities will support us to ensure the continuity of vital services and support for our armed services families.”

Residents and visitors to South Tyneside can buy their poppies from South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall as well as shops and supermarkets across the borough.

People can donate online at www.britishlegion.org.uk or by phone on 0345 845 1945. Alternatively donate £2 by texting POPPY2 to 70545, Donate £5 by texting POPPY5 to 70545, Donate £10 by texting POPPY10 to 70545. Poppy-based products such as pins and badges are also available to buy at www.poppyshop.org.uk/