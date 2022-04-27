This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Cleadon Park ward have to say.

Jim Foreman (Labour Party)

I’m Jim Foreman a married man with a grown up family. I was brought up on Cleadon Park.

Still have close family and friends living on Cleadon Park and Harton Moor.

During my 23 years as a councillor for Cleadon Park, I believe that I have been a strong voice for the people of this area and I have never been silent when it comes to speaking up for local residents.

I have always been available to listen to and act on residents queries, whether on an individual basis or through working with residents groups.

Over the 23 years I have with my fellow Labour ward councillors been instrumental in bringing many changes to Cleadon Park and Harton Moor, but the work is not finished.

So that’s why I hope I can count on your support on May 5.

Steven Harrison (Independent)

I was an independent councillor for Fellgate and Hedworth from 2006 to 2014 so I have lots of experience in the council chamber.

One of my many successes was stopping the Labour council building on the Fellgate greenbelt, now I have decided to return to local politics to challenge the Labour cabal who have systematically destroyed our town with vanity 365 projects over the last 30 years.

There is a total lack of facilities in Cleadon Park for the elderly and children which is disgraceful.

My pledge to you is:

Elected only by you,

Working only for you,

Answerable only to you

John Riley (Green Party)

I live in Cleadon Park and regularly take action on local issues for residents, such as by reporting fly-tipping, litter and taking part in litter picks and other community events.

I am proud to be able to help our community.

I have volunteered to deliver parcels for a local food bank, as a Covid marshall at the three Covid vaccination sites across South Tyneside and also with Beach Access North East, an organisation set up to provide beach and sea accessible equipment for those with disabilities.

More and more people tell us that they’re voting Green this time.

We’re the second largest party represented in the town hall.

Our Green Group of councillors work hard to make positive change across our borough and challenge the Labour-run council on their poor decision making.

Please consider voting Green on May 5.

Chris Sanderson (Conservative Party candidate)

I’m standing for councillor in Cleadon Park as I believe the borough needs change.

I feel four decades of Labour in power at the town hall have led to complacency which hasn’t served Cleadon Park or South Tyneside well.

A council with a strong opposition would help address this and help ensure decisions taken benefit all residents.

If elected, I’ll do my best to ensure that Cleadon Park gets its fair share of funding from the council.

Fixing cracked roads, tackling antisocial behaviour, and stopping fly tipping will be priorities.

I’ll oppose any housing development that residents don’t want, especially on Green Belt sites and I’ll make sure any proposal affecting the ward receives full scrutiny.

I’ll also make sure the people of Cleadon Park are informed of any major changes affecting the ward.