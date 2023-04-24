Meet the candidates standing in the Bede ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) Top: John Michael Chilton, Sean McDonagh. Bottom: Keith Roberts

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Bede ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

John Michael Chilton (Green Party)

Born in the North East, I’ve been a resident of South Tyneside since 1996.

I have always worked in the IT sector and I am currently employed by Barbour in South Shields.

I’ve always had a strong interest in the environment and climate change and with more and more people across South Tyneside voting Green than ever before, I believe that the Green Party can be a positive voice for you in the town hall.

We already have a Green group of councillors working for our communities and we need more.

I believe that we should be pushing hard for Green jobs in South Tyneside whilst improving the environment for future generations.

Sean McDonagh (Labour Party)

Born in JARROW and brought up on Low Simonside. I am privileged to have been selected as the Labour candidate for Bede ward.

I am a governor at a school in Bede ward. I do think that our children should be given the best start to their life and that can be through the early years provision.

Having worked with our residents group in the ward, I have built up relationships with council, South Tyneside Homes, schools, police and most importantly OUR RESIDENTS.

If elected, I will be a voice for Bede. My door will be open to every resident, and I will take up any issues for them.

I will hold regular surgeries and walkabouts in the area. My main commitment is to help improve our neighbourhoods by attending meetings, our residents are the heart of our communities.

—

Keith Roberts (Independent)

It’s been an honour to serve as your Independent councillor but there’s still more to do!

This is why I’m standing for re-election, and I am asking for your support again.

Most of you know that I’m just an individual who wants to make a difference by helping improve the place we live and the lives of my fellow residents.

By voting for me, you’ll elect someone with a proven track record of working for you and someone who will always put your interest first.

I will work for you all year round and keep you informed via newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

I will robustly challenge Labour to ensure your concerns and the issues that affect Bede are addressed.

I will always tell you the truth (good or bad) and ensure the work I do on your behalf is transparent and that I am accountable to you.

William Smith (Conservative Party)