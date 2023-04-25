Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Biddick and All Saints ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Natalie Bell (Independent)

(No picture provided)

I’m committed to improving our local communities, better pavements, better roads, tackling litter and graffiti.

—

Moynul Hussain (Labour Party)

To ensure the eyesore Pickwick Arms pub in Dickens Avenue is demolished.

To work to ensure Biddick Hall gets a new community facility at Chuter Ede.

To seek a resolve to the eyesore Landreth House on Boldon Lane.

To ensure better street cleaning and graffiti removal across the ward.

To campaign to extend the footpath renewal programme across Biddick and All Saints.

For a more visible police presence in the area.

As someone who had a business in the ward for many years, and listening to residents during my campaign, I understand the issues that concern them.

I will hold regular ward surgeries and ward walkabouts engaging with the community and ACTING upon their concerns.

Rachael Milne (Green Party)

Born and bred in Biddick Hall and still living and raising my family in the Biddick and All Saints ward, I’m best placed to understand the issues that local people here face.

I work hard to connect with residents in person, online and through my regular ‘Green news’ newsletters.

Voting Green will positively help improve our ward.

I will be a determined voice in the council chamber fighting for improved services, speaking up for residents on issues from housing and anti-social behaviour to protecting our green spaces and working with local residents and businesses to save vital youth services and community provision at Chuter Ede.

You can count on me to do my best for our ward.

John Wood (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

I’m delighted to be the Conservtive Party candidate for Biddick & All Saints.

Time and time again people tell me that they feel our Labour council has taken our communities for granted for too long.

They have simply stopped listening to local people.

We need this to change and that change can only happen by voting for an alternative.

We need a local councillor who puts residents first, not themselves or their party.