Meet the candidates standing in the Boldon Colliery ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) TOP: Fay Cunningham, Simon Oliver BOTTOM: Darius Seago

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Boldon Colliery ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Fay Cunningham (Labour Party)

I am delighted to have been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Boldon Colliery ward.

I have a wealth of Local Government experience at both officer and councillor level and was a UNISON shop steward for many years.

I currently serve as a school governor on two of South Tyneside’s primary schools and I’m also actively involved in the voluntary sector on the boards of Cancer Connections, Arts4Wellbeing, the Mission to Seafarers and Action Station.

I was also very proud to serve as Deputy Mayor then Mayor of South Tyneside.

If I am elected, I will join an already strong Labour team and be an experienced and loud voice in the council chamber for the residents of the Boldons.

Simon Oliver (Independent)

Born and raised in Boldon my entire life, my heart is 110% for Boldon and West Boldon residents.

Being Boldon’s independent councillor will allow me to support our two current Labour councillors in efforts to build a better Boldon ward.

As an independent I will not be pressured to follow party agendas, I can be a true voice for Boldon.

Recently elected as a governor at West Boldon Primary School gives me great confidence locals can see the potential I can bring to Boldon.

I support many Green concerns residents have around house-building on our Green Belt and green spaces.

Conservative voters I understand want Labour out, help me make that a reality, vote independent this year and it will happen.

I came second last year, so much more support this year.

We the people need to take back control and build back a better Boldon as one community.

Non-voters please help this year.

Darius Seago (Green Party)

I joined The Green Party because I want change in South Tyneside and believe that the local Green Party can help South Tyneside grow economically while maintaining and protecting the green spaces we currently have.

I have lived in the borough all my life and it really upsets me to see how run down and neglected some areas of South Tyneside have become, over the decades of Labour rule through the local council.

Through the past year I’ve been supporting a number of campaigns in the local area, and I only supported these because I can see all of these other Green Party candidates really care about the residents and the local area.

Donald Wood (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

I have lived in Boldon Colliery for much of my life and like many locals I am tired of not being listened to.

As the candidate for Boldon Colliery I shall work tirelessly to represent you and your issues at council level.

I will fight to reduce council tax contributions while maximising the share of public funds available to Boldon Colliery ward.

I will also concentrate my efforts to reduce the needless building on greenfield sites while increasing the population of trees and hedgerows as a way of contributing to our environment.

I will work hard and be a visible councillor for this ward and will listen to your views and fight for them in the council chamber.