Meet the candidates standing in the Hebburn North ward in the 2022 South Tyneside Council elections

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn North ward have to say.

Top right: Richie Porthouse. Bottom (l-r): Emmanuel Michael and Costi Dumitru.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Costi Dumitru (Conservative Party candidate)

I’m Costi Dumitru and I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Hebburn North.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre as well as regenerating Hebburn town.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.

Emmanuel Michael (Green Party)

I am proud to be standing for the council, as your Green Party candidate.

I believe I am that fresh, new voice our community needs.

Living in South Tyneside for the past 18 years, I’m happy to be part of such a diverse community.

I wish to continue and promote opportunities for individuals to share, experience and be part of a variety of cultures in South Tyneside and more.

I am willing to learn and grow, I will help our community, I will make the changes that matter, most importantly I will listen to you, our community, to help drive us towards a secure, greener, positive future.

Richie Porthouse (Labour Party)

I first stood in 2010 with the pledge of fairness and equality, and it remains my focus and priority as your Labour councillor.

Over the last 12 years, I have been an active voice for Hebburn North, championing local people and local issues. I am always available.

Across Hebburn I’m an active supporter of Hebburn Helps, the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, Hebburn Litter Pickers, Hebburn Sea Cadets and a local school governor.

I’m passionate about Hebburn and making a real difference.

Volunteers are the backbone of our community, and I will continue to champion them at every opportunity.