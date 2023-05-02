Meet the candidates standing in the Horsley Hill ward in the 2023 local elections

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Horsley Hill ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Ruth Berkley (Labour Party)

I was proud to be elected in 2021 as a councillor for Horsley Hill Ward.

This is the ward I was born, brought up in and where I continue to live.

I’m committed to serving the residents of the ward, and the role of councillor is key in helping to improve the lives of Horsley Hill residents.

Local issues matter to residents whether it is weeds, anti-social behaviour,housing issues or dropped kerbs, they’re all important on a daily basis to residents’ quality of life.

I’m delighted that through work with our partners we have seen Hospitality and Hope open the Community Pantry, and Dickson’s their new shop at Horsley Hill Square.

I work closely with Marsden Road Community Association to respond to community needs and including support and advice services.

As part of your Labour team we work to be a strong voice for Horsley Hill residents across the ward.

Phil Brown (Independent)

No candidate statement or picture provided.

Chloe Grant (Conservative Party)

No candidate statement or picture provided.

Carrie Richardson (Green Party)

I am really pleased to be the Green Party candidate for Horsley Hill; having grown up in the area and living in South Shields my whole life.

I have a good understanding of the strengths of the local community as well as the challenges they face too.

My background is in working in the charitable sector so I have a lot of experience and understanding of working alongside communities that need support and development.

The area is already lucky enough to sit within our outstanding coastline and I will work hard to support local residents to make the changes that they feel are important to create long-term improvement and happiness in Horsley Hill.

