Meet the candidates standing in the Monkton ward in the 2023 local elections

Chris Davies and Margaret Meling

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Monkton ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Chris Davies (Green Party)

As the Green Party candidate for Monkton, I aim to uphold the key pillars of local life: security, connection, and belonging.

I will work with Green councillors to hold elected representatives accountable for policing and education and tackle illegal and nuisance behaviours.

Additionally, I will deepen the community’s connection to the area, ensure developments meet high environmental standards, and ensure sufficient supportive services commissioned.

I will foster a sense of belonging in the community through targeted investment in local areas, such as tree planting and promoting walking and cycling.

As a committed representative, I will work tirelessly to make positive changes and improve the quality of life in the ward.

Michael Ferry (Conservative Party)

I’m Michael Ferry and I am delighted to be standing as your candidate in Monkton.

Like many people I speak to in Monkton, I am fed up of our council chamber being dominated by Labour.

People are longing for a chamber with a stronger opposition with councillors with common sense and who listen and act on the issues that matter most to them.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly and an attractive place to visit.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre as well as better public transport links.

I would also work hard to make sure council services are efficiently provided, giving you value for money.

If you want a common sense councillor, vote Conservative on May 4.

Margaret Meling (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I believe in opportunities for all. Some of us do well, others need a hand up or to be helped out of a difficult situation or ill health.

I joined the Labour Party because those are its principles, and later I found those same principles in our sister party, the Co-operative Party.

South Tyneside Council has maintained its commitment to the most vulnerable, it is rebuilding and caring for our environment to create a pleasant, healthy and safe place to live.

We must now turn to our economy, training our youngsters, upskilling those in work and creating jobs for the unemployed.

I hope you share my vision and will vote for me at the local elections on May 4.