Meet the candidates standing in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward in the 2023 local elections

(L to R) Top: Aaron Cain, Judith Taylor Bottom: Bethany Telford, Kenneth Wood

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day..

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Cain (Conservative Party)

Hello, my name’s Aaron and I am delighted to be the Conservative candidate for Simonside and Rekendyke at the upcoming local elections.

I’m a sandancer born and bred and I have family in Simonside itself so I am very familiar with the area.

The town as a whole is presently benefiting from a massive overhaul project but it’s about time the council remembered that there is more to South Shields than the town centre and outlying areas such as Simonside and Rekendyke ought to have a voice as well and its residents deserve to be looked after just as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected I will endeavour to ensure that the voices of the residents of Simonside and Rekendyke are heard.

Judith Taylor (Labour Party)

I’ve represented Simonside and Rekendyke for the last four years.

As someone who lives in Simonside and Rekendyke I care passionately about the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an honour and privilege to represent the ward on South Tyneside Council.

I am a governor at Lord Blyton School, and I also volunteer at the British Heart Foundation, I am currently chair of the council’s Safeguarding Committee.

I believe it is important to keep in touch with residents which is why, if re-elected, I will continue to hold a monthly ward surgery and I will continue to make myself available via telephone and email to act upon any concerns that constituents may have.

I will also continue to publish regular newsletters to keep constituents informed of issues in the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have and will continue to support community groups across the ward.

If I am re-elected, I will continue to speak and deliver for the residents of Simonside and Rekendyke.

Bethany Telford (Green Party)

I joined the Greens because I believe in grassroots politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe our communities should be heard and action taken.

I promise to work hard all year around to listen to the residents and improve our borough.

I feel that the Labour group don’t listen to the people anymore and often expect to win.

People across Simonside and Rekendyke tell us they feel forgotten and that Labour have taken their vote for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greens work hard all year around and it shows, more and more people across South Tyneside voted Green and in 2022 we got a 100% increase in councillors!

A vote for me will mean more Greens in the council chamber, and a fresh, new voice for the people of Simonside and Rekendyke.

Kenneth Wood (Independent)

I have lived in South Tyneside all my life and I feel I understand our area and how local people feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been volunteering and campaigning for some time now and would like to see meaningful changes where residents’ needs are prioritised.

Our local green spaces are being replaced with unaffordable houses with no extra services to account for extra families.

We are losing businesses unnecessarily and our local streets, pavements, roads and parks have been neglected.

ASB is a huge problem and there is little for young people to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor decision-making has landed us with more than £640 million of debt [….]we need to vote wisely as this simply cannot continue.