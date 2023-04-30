Meet the candidates standing in the West Park ward in the 2023 South Tyneside Council elections

(L to R) Anne Hethrington, Justin Knight, Jim Yare

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the West Park ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Julie Angell (Independent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m committed to improving our local communities, better pavements, better roads, tackling litter and graffiti.

—

Shaun Connolly (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for West Park, an area which has so much potential but has been held back by this Labour-led council.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business-friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent and that you get both value for money for your taxes and that the provision of council services is both efficient and beneficial for your area.

If you want to see the change South Tyneside needs please vote for me on May 4.

—

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Hetherington (Labour Party)

I am delighted to once again be the Labour candidate in West Park, the place I called home for over 30 years, a place which has always been at the heart of all I do as a councillor.

I am known and trusted. I will never over promise and under deliver.

I have always represented West Park with honesty and integrity, listened to the residents and been a force for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will always put the views of the residents first. I have and always will challenge decisions if I believe them not to be in the best interests of residents.

Keep a democratic gender and political balance in West Park. Vote to re-elect me on May 4.

Your vote your choice make it count. I will not let you down.

—

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Knight (Independent)

The time has come for change.

As a fellow resident of the West Park ward I have observed year on year empty promises and political rhetoric.

I am standing in the local election on May 4 as an independent with no political bias or affiliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My aim is to give you back hope and faith in a system that is broken.

To give you a voice in the council which can be trusted to promote your needs not party views and agendas.

The moment has come for us to become a community again and make a difference for our families, friends, our health and well being and the future of the West Park ward.

As a NHS health worker and Army veteran I have served my country and community selflessly and now have put myself forward to serve you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I therefore ask for your trust and vote on May 4.

—

Jim Yare (Green Party)

I am proud to be working hard for the residents of West Park all year round, supporting your Green Party councillors with their efforts to make our area better for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I work in the energy sector and have a background in legal practice.

I am here to help the residents of West Park with their issues and speak up for you alongside your Green Party team.

I believe that your representatives should put your interests first, and as your Green Party candidate I am free to voice your concerns and I am not told how to vote by my party.

Having a third Green Party councillor elected to represent our ward will allow us to continue and grow our work in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad