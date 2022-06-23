Earlier in 2022, South Tyneside Council submitted an application to tear down a number of buildings in the town.

The plans earmarked a terrace of two-storey buildings which stretch from the corner of Cornwallis Street around onto Coronation Street, as far as Waterloo Square.

Many of the buildings have previously been used as commercial office accommodation.

Demolition plans have been approved for Coronation Street, in South Shields.

According to a planning application, the properties were “vacant and surplus to the council’s requirements”, with demolition “making way for the future development of the area as part of the town centre regeneration project”.

After considering the application, planners granted prior approval for the demolition work in June, 2022.

A report prepared by council planners added the proposed method of demolition would be “appropriate given the scale of the building”.

This includes ‘sequential demolition and dismantling techniques’ with measures in place to reduce noise and dust.

The planning decision report adds: “The proposed method of site restoration would also be acceptable, leaving the site in a tidy condition.

“It is also considered that (given the additional information submitted) the proposed demolition can be undertaken without any effect on the character of the adjacent listed building (16 Barrington Street).”

New plans fall against a backdrop of council-led regeneration work in the town centre, including strategic demolitions and acquiring land and properties.

South Tyneside Council have previously said the plans are about “unlocking land for redevelopment and creating the environment and infrastructure for private sector investment”.

A CGI of how a moved and revamped South Tyneside College could look under wider regeneration plans for the town.

Plans so far have included the demolition of part of King Street and demolition plans being approved for the old South Shields Central Library.

The council has also secured funding from the Future High Streets Fund to acquire land and property needed to facilitate hundreds of new homes within walking distance of the town centre.

Elsewhere, plans are progressing to relocate the South Tyneside College campus and student accommodation into the town centre, subject to funding and planning permission, as part of an ‘evolved vision’ for the town.

The scheme was given a boost earlier this year with confirmation the college is in line for a share of a funding pot to upgrade buildings and campuses from the Department for Education.

Consultation events on the council’s regeneration plans are expected to take place later this year.