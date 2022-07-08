Earlier in July, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for the Hedworth Service Station, off Leam Lane.

This included the demolition of the existing service station and redevelopment work to provide a new “petrol filling station facility”.

According to the planning listing, the new development would consist of a canopy/ forecourt, sales building, underground storage tanks, associated parking and landscaping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans are in to demolish and rebuild the closed service station. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

This included extending the kiosk building and replacing the forecourt canopy and pump islands to offer customers a better service.

But now new plans from SRJ Energy Limited propose demolition and redevelopment work to provide new modern facilities on the site for drivers.

According to a planning statement submitted with the planning application to the council, the current petrol filling station set-up is “outdated” both “visually and operationally”.

Its redevelopment, the document states, is “essential in order to provide an enhanced facility capable of meeting the demands of a modern petrol filling station operator and its customers.”

The planning statement adds: “The development proposal will provide a contemporary building design that will improve the visual character of the area.

“The development represents a significant economic investment by the site owner and will result in the creation of new jobs.

“The proposals are acceptable from a highways perspective and do not create any additional adverse impacts on the surrounding highways network or existing access arrangement.”

A new purpose-built forecourt shop / sales building is proposed at the rear of the site and aims to provide an “improved offer for customers.”

The proposed layout also sets out nine car parking spaces, including a disabled parking space, as well as two electric vehicle charging spaces.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.