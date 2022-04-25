New restaurant and takeaway plans submitted in bid to overhaul former South Shields window shop

South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently received the application to overhaul the property in Laygate, in the town’s Simonside and Rekendyke ward, earlier this year.

The proposals put forward for consideration include a change of use from retail purposes to a new eatery, with permission to be used as both a restaurant and as a takeaway.

According to documents submitted by applicant UK Speeder Consulting Ltd, the retail unit is considered “redundant” and was formerly occupied by a window company.

Laygate, South Shields

Proposed plans for the site would see storage facilities and toilets provided in a basement area, and a kitchen area, service counter and restaurant seating area on the ground floor.

Brains behind the scheme have proposed opening hours of 5pm – 11pm, Monday to Friday, and 12pm - 11pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Further details provided in the application form to the borough council adds the change of use would create four full-time jobs and two part-time roles.

The plans apply to the ground floor and basement only and do not make reference to an existing first floor apartment.

A decision on the restaurant plan will be made following a period of council consultation.

The scheme is the latest business proposals put forward for the Laygate area of South Shields, after Ahmed International Superstore set out plans for a major redevelopment.