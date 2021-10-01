The new booking system for the Recycling Village in South Shields has been running since September 20.

The new pre-booking system put in place to manage demand at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village has split opinion since it was first announced.

Bosses at South Tyneside Council said they were introducing the system after surges in demand saw long queues and congestion problems at the Middlefields site.

It replaced the odd-and-even vehicle number plates system which had been used to manage visits since the tip reopened during the first national lockdown.

There are also some limits, with drivers not allowed more than four trips in a calendar month, and vans only permitted 12 trips a year.

However, two weeks in, many Gazette readers have given the new system the thumbs up on our Facebook page.

Nikki Brockbank said: “Used the tip on Monday. Was great, no queue at all and able to be in and out within minutes.”

Jasmine Middleton said: “Great idea. Been twice in past two weeks. Straight in. No queues. Much better”

Donna Johnston said: “Used it twice last week. No problem booking. Got a slot available immediately. Loads of slots available.”

David Robson: “Whats controversial? Book a slot, turn up, no queues, empty your car for free. I can't understand any complain.”

Ray Carrick said: “I used it last week and it was spot, much better than the reg system and a brilliant bunch of lads working there giving me and others a hand to empty our cars.

"Well done to the the lads and lasses working there and the council.”

Steven Johnston said: “Booked a slot for last Tuesday had no problems. In and out in five minutes.”

Colin Tommo Thompson said: “I wholeheartedly thought it would be rubbish but it's not, it’s so much better. Never a queue.

"However, I would say four times a month is not enough. Some people go little and often.”

However, there were still others who are unhappy with the change.

Jennifer Bell said: “I can’t understand you are all backing this system.

"We are at end of busy time for tip. Let’s see how it works in, say, March, April, May, June, July and August, when people are doing their gardens and property.

"An easy fix is to extend opening times so people that work can use tip through week after work. Also, instead of side parking, reverse to get more cars in.”

Some pointed out the service was not free but

Graham Henderson said: “Let’s hope if it is a problem for enough people, they will review the visit limit.”

Iain Ball said: “Why make things complicated – just rock up, chuck the stuff out, and go.”

The council has said a large number of tip users have still been turning up without bookings.

Jim Thompson felt more needed to be done to inform people of the change.

He said: “I’ve not had cause to use it, but I am aware of the booking system. Those not on social media nor get the Gazette are probably not.”