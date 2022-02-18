Planning permission granted for 69 new affordable houses in South Shields

The development will deliver a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes available for local people through affordable rent.

The homes will be created on a disused brownfield site in Shaftesbury Avenue, close to South Shields Football Club, with construction set to begin soon and completion of the first homes expected early 2023.

Nilam Buchannan, Regional Managing Director of Places for People for the Central and North region, said: “Places for People is committed to putting people first. We listen, and we create affordable homes in neighbourhoods that support health and wellbeing – something we are delighted to now be doing in South Shields.

A first look at what the development will look like

“Together with Adderstone Living, we have worked closely with South Tyneside Council to design a development which will provide much-needed family and affordable homes in South Shields, helping the authority to meet its housing targets.”

In addition to the new homes, Places for People and Adderstone Living are also supporting the local community, committing to giving future occupiers a preloaded ‘top up’ travel card, encouraging local public transport use and promoting sustainable methods of travel.

Stephen McCoy, Director of Adderstone Living Limited added, “This new neighbourhood will not only contribute to the critical shortage of affordable housing in South Shields, but it will also boost the local economy as a new population is established here – increasing the use of local amenities and infrastructure.”

