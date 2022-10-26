News you can trust since 1849
Plan for new dog grooming business in former gym and sunbed shop in South Shields

A new dog grooming business could set up shop in South Shields under plans submitted to borough development chiefs.

By Chris Binding
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:36pm

South Tyneside Council has received a planning application for a property in the Harton ward.

The site is listed as ‘S and C Fitness’ at 56 Horsley Hill Square, previously used as a sunbed shop and gym.

New plans are seeking permission for a change of use to a “dog grooming shop” at the site.

Plans are in for a new dog grooming business. Picture c/o Pixabay.

According to a planning application submitted to decision-makers, the property is currently vacant.

Proposed floor plans set out planned facilities for the business, including dog cages and a work area with grooming tables.

The plan adds a hot water feed would be needed for built-in shower areas at the rear of the business unit.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

The consultation will run until November 11, 2022 and comments can be left via the council’s website.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0603/22/FUL

