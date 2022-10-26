Plan for new dog grooming business in former gym and sunbed shop in South Shields

South Tyneside Council has received a planning application for a property in the Harton ward.

The site is listed as ‘S and C Fitness’ at 56 Horsley Hill Square, previously used as a sunbed shop and gym.

New plans are seeking permission for a change of use to a “dog grooming shop” at the site.

Plans are in for a new dog grooming business. Picture c/o Pixabay.

According to a planning application submitted to decision-makers, the property is currently vacant.

Proposed floor plans set out planned facilities for the business, including dog cages and a work area with grooming tables.

The plan adds a hot water feed would be needed for built-in shower areas at the rear of the business unit.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

The consultation will run until November 11, 2022 and comments can be left via the council’s website.