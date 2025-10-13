Plans for a new “education and training centre” in a South Tyneside industrial estate have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 55 Aidan Court in the Bede Industrial Estate in the Jarrow area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New 'education and training centre' planned for 55 Aidan Court in Bede Industrial Estate, South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

A planning statement submitted to council officials described the applicant as a north east-based company which delivers a “range of government-funded training and employment support programmes”.

It was noted that “training is classroom based, includes practical skills development, is non-residential, and aligns with both local and national strategies to improve employability and access to adult learning”.

The types of activities proposed at the new South Tyneside site included “practical construction/retrofit skills training, scheduled classroom sessions, one-to-one learner skills support, small group digital skills workshops [and] enrolment and assessment appointments”, according to planning documents.

Those behind the scheme said that there would be no residential use, no external building work, and no change to parking or access arrangements at the vacant unit and that “internal configuration will remain largely open plan to support flexible learning space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 9, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said applicant Staffpower Training “provide classroom and practical skills development relating to construction and health and safety programmes”.

It was noted that the “proposed use relates to industry training and it is considered that this type of use is not suitable for a typical office environment or town centre location due to the range of materialsneeded and noise that would arise”.

Council planning officers said that “the proposed use, that of a training centre, would support long term employment opportunities and would therefore provide long term benefits that would significantly outweighthe loss of the land for an employment use”, as defined under planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that “in the context of the current and foreseeable economic climate it is not anticipated that the loss of the industrial unit would have a notable detrimental impact on the availability of industrial accommodation within the borough” and noted that “the council’s business investment manager raised no objection.”

In addition, the site was deemed to be in a “sustainable location within reasonable walking distance of the Metro station and bus services in the area”, along with the building benefiting from an “existing large car park”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed use would have similar characteristics, in terms of impacts on the occupiers of the adjacent units from the noise of the training activities and the coming and goings of staff/students, as other industrial uses.

“Therefore, it is not considered that the proposal would have such a detrimental impact on the occupiers of the neighbouring residential orcommercial/ industrial properties to be notably in excess of normal industrial operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement from applicants previously said there were “two neighbouring units currently delivering similar training activities, demonstrating precedent for this type of use within the estate”.

It was also argued that the proposed development would “align with key planning objectives” around “supporting education, regeneration, and economic growth” and “encouraging accessible local services that support communities and wellbeing”.

Applicants said the plans would “contribute positively to the local economy and community by providing pathways into employment for residents.”

A planning application form submitted to council planners referenced employee levels at the education and training centre development, with 10 full-time equivalent roles proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250479

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/