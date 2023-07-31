News you can trust since 1849
Plans approved for new seafront market space off Sea Road in South Shields

Plans for a new market space along the seafront in South Shields have been given the go-ahead by borough development bosses.
By Chris Binding
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Monthly 'makers market' planned along South Shields foreshore. Picture: Google MapsMonthly 'makers market' planned along South Shields foreshore. Picture: Google Maps
Monthly 'makers market' planned along South Shields foreshore. Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved the change of use of a section of public walkway along the town’s foreshore.

The site includes a section of covered walkway off Sea Road, near the amphitheatre and Minchella’s, with market plans submitted by the council earlier this year.

This included a bid for ‘mixed-use’ status for the space, allowing a council-organised ‘makers market’ arts and craft fair to take place.

A covering letter submitted to council planning officers said the plans were part of the local authority’s drive to enhance the foreshore’s “special character and role as a major all year round leisure and visitor attraction”.

Proposals included a monthly market with up to 12 temporary stalls under the covered walkway, with events running between Easter and October every year.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 24, 2023.

The monthly market has permission to take place on Sundays between April 1 and October 30 in any calendar year “in the interests of biodiversity and habitat management” of designated nature sites.

A council decision report said the use was “likely to enhance the vitality of this part of South Shields on Sundays”.

The planning decision report adds: “As described above, the location of market stalls will be on [a] flexible basis.

“The stalls are not a permanent fixture but set up and taken down around market days.

“The proposed change of use of the land would have no harmful impacts upon the character or appearance of the wider street scene; including the setting of the nearby listed buildings or designated habitats.

“The market stalls would be appropriately located to ensure adequate manoeuvring around the public area, maintaining access to footpath links and entrances to commercial buildings adjacent to the site”.

The times of the markets are expected to be between 10am and 3pmwith additional time for unloading and loading.

While it was acknowledged that a December Christmas market at the space was being considered, this would need separate planning permission.

For more information on the new market space visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0435/23/LAA

