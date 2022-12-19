Back in October, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for 34 Lawe Road, named in planning documents as the Sea Crest Guest House.

Proposals asked for a change of use from holiday accommodation to a residential use, with the submitted planning application form indicating the site was a “former guest house”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guest house business had been running for a number of decades, and prior to that the building was used as as a pre-school nursery.

Sea Crest in 2018. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council planners approved the change of use on December 9, 2022.

A council decision report prepared by planners said the application site was in a sustainable location with access to public transport and that no dedicated parking provision was needed to serve the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report added: “As highlighted, as well as residential dwellings, there is a mixture of commercial uses within the surroundings of the application site and a number of properties in the local area have been granted planning permission for a change of use from a bed & breakfast to residential dwelling.

“It is not considered that the proposed residential use would result in material harm to the amenity of surrounding properties through an unacceptable increase in noise or disturbance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sea Crest building in December 2022.

Council planners also noted that the change of use would “result in the creation of a new dwelling within South Shields” meeting identified housing needs set out in council policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning approval is the latest in a trend of South Shields guest houses and bed and breakfast hotels reverting back to residential uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under planning conditions, the change of use of 34 Lawe Road back into a residential use must take place within three years.