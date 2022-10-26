'Poverty Truth' in South Tyneside - plans moving forward to gather stories of hardship in borough

The Poverty Truth Commission initiative brings together community, civic and business representatives with people with lived experience of poverty.

The aim is to better understand the specific effects of poverty first-hand and to involve those who experience poverty so they can have a real influence on policy decisions.

Poverty Truth Commissions have already been established in Gateshead, Stockton and further afield in Leeds, Manchester and Salford with South Tyneside taking steps to set up its own commission.

Chiefs are aiming to gather a true reflection of life for those in dire hardship in South Tyneside.

At a meeting on Tuesday, October 18, South Tyneside Council’s People Select Committee were given an update on the initiative.

Councillors heard South Tyneside had already joined the Poverty Truth Network and was seeking funding for “facilitators” to support the project.

Charlotte Harrison, CEO of Inspire South Tyneside, an infrastructure organisation for the voluntary and community sector in the borough, outlined the next steps.

This included identifying around 12-15 people with lived experience of poverty, referred to as “community commissioners”, and working with them over the next six to eight months with a focus on holding a first event.

Councillors heard that trust was important in the process and that people involved would need to “have a story to tell, want to tell it and be ready to tell it”.

Voluntary and community sector bosses said they would work with existing organisations in the borough and the growing list of ‘warm spaces’ to help build links with those facing hardship.

It is estimated it will take more than 150 conversations to find those who will eventually take part in the Poverty Truth Commission.

Work is also ongoing to identify “civic commissioners” across the public and private sectors who would be involved in the commission.

An update on the Poverty Truth Commission is set to return to the People Select Committee in future.

Councillor John McCabe, chair of the panel, added: “Going forward obviously it’s something we’re going to keep our eyes on and we’re going to call people back in as and when we need to.

“I know the council’s leadership are as passionate about this as we are and we’re going to make sure that the leadership carry out what we want them to carry out.

“At the end of the day, nobody should be in poverty. Nobody.”

