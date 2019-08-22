Return of Limelights and creating a cycle hub among alternative ideas for Water's Edge pub site on South Shields seafront
Reviving a popular teenage disco venue and creating a cycle hub to capitalise on some South Tyneside's best assets are among alternative ideas put forward for a closed seafront pub which faces being bulldozed to make way for apartments.
Controversial plans to build a three-storey, 23-apartment complex on the site of The Water’s Edge Pub at Trow Lea on South Shields seafront were rejected in 2018 after hundreds of objections over fears it would spoil coastal views and impact on wildlife.
Developers have appealed against the rejection by South Tyneside Council, with Thursday August 22 the final day people can make representations to the Government's planning inspector, who will conclude whether or not to overturn the council's decision.
The agent for the applicant said after plans were rejected he was “surprised” to see landscape and character given as a reason for rejection with the plans being “more uniform in appearance” and “befitting of a seaside location” than the current site.
Some Gazette readers have backed the plans, but others have had different ideas for the site.
Commenting on our Facebook page, Robert Ardkore Simpson suggested resurrecting the former Limelights nightclub - which sat in the base of the now-demolished mutlistorey carpark in Mile End Road, and hosted under-18s nights as well as being popular with adults in the 1990s - at the site.
He said: "It would be ideal as a nightclub as it's away from residential areas."
Craig Gotts had bigger ideas.
He said: "It's simple - turn this into a cycle hub and café. Make use of all the cycle paths in the town. Bring in visitors from far a field host lots of XC events throughout the year.
"So much to be gained all year round with a community hub for every kind of cyclists from road to trail along our beautiful coastline. This would certainly bring thousands of new people into our failing town centre."
David Turnbull said: "Cycle hub, coffe shop, motorbike meeting point 🤷♂️make it a popular place to meet."
Brian Dennison said nothing should ever have been built on the seafront site in the first place, while Roland Brown backed the apartment plans.