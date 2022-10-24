Rishi Sunak 'man of competence and compassion', says South Tyneside's only Conservative councillor after new Tory leader confirmed
Rishi Sunak is a man of ‘competence and compassion' who can lead the UK through difficult times, according to South Tyneside's only Conservative councillor.
The former Chancellor is set to become Prime Minister after his only remaining rival for the Tory leadership, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race in the final minutes before nominations closed.
Cleadon and East Boldon councillor Ian Forster, the only Conservative member of South Tyneside Council, said Mr Sunak was the right man for the job and added he should now be allowed to get on with tackling the challenging times facing the UK.
Cllr Forster said: “In what is a difficult time for the country, Rishi Sunak is a man with a proven track record of financial competence and compassion.
"I’m confident he will get the country moving in the right direction . These are global problems as a country we are facing, with the aftermath of Covid and the war in Ukraine the two main causes.
"It’s a matter of public record Liz Truss called it wrong , it’s now time for some stability and let the new Prime minister do his job.
"It’s easy for other political groups to criticise the Conservative government but who could have foreseen the financial impact of Covid and the war in Ukraine.”
However, opposition parties have called for a General Election after the ‘chaos’ which has engulfed the Conservative party, Government and Parliament in recent months.
Mr Sunak, who represents the Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire, is expected to meet King Charles III later today, when he will be invited to form a Government.