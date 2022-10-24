LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Party Headquarters after having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on October 24, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak was appointed as Conservative leader and the UK's next Prime Minister after he was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The former Chancellor is set to become Prime Minister after his only remaining rival for the Tory leadership, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race in the final minutes before nominations closed.

Cleadon and East Boldon councillor Ian Forster, the only Conservative member of South Tyneside Council, said Mr Sunak was the right man for the job and added he should now be allowed to get on with tackling the challenging times facing the UK.

Cllr Forster said: “In what is a difficult time for the country, Rishi Sunak is a man with a proven track record of financial competence and compassion.

Cllr Ian Forster.

"I’m confident he will get the country moving in the right direction . These are global problems as a country we are facing, with the aftermath of Covid and the war in Ukraine the two main causes.

"It’s a matter of public record Liz Truss called it wrong , it’s now time for some stability and let the new Prime minister do his job.

"It’s easy for other political groups to criticise the Conservative government but who could have foreseen the financial impact of Covid and the war in Ukraine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad