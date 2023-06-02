South Shields Town Hall.

South Tyneside Council has this week played its part as local authorities across the North East make key progress towards a £4.2billion devolution deal that will see a regional mayor elected next May.

The proposals would bring an array of new powers and funding to the region, with local leaders stating it would help improve transport, housing, jobs and investment in the North East.

A public consultation on the new proposals took place from January 26 until March 23 this year, with results showing 61 per cent support for the governance of the project from those who responded.

Local councils must agree to send those results to Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove, ready for him to make an order in Parliament that would formalise the new mayoral arrangements.

South Tyneside Council’s cabinet approved the findings and submitting the reports at a meeting on Wednesday (May 31), with the other local authorities involved all being set to, or have already, made the same decision.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, said her and other leaders in the region have been working hard with Government ministers to progress the plans to get to this point.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “This is another significant step towards securing important decision making powers and investments for our region and for South Tyneside.

“It illustrates that overall there is support for the devolution proposals across the region.

“This will allow us to make decisions that reflect local needs and invest wisely in projects that will make a real difference to our residents, communities and local economy.”

She added across the North East region 3,235 people or organisations took part in the consultation which was a “relatively good response rate”, with specific local breakdowns to come in “due course”.

Council officers outlined how a further devolution update will come before the seven local authority cabinets around “December time” for final agreement before it is laid before Parliament to allow it to come into force May 2024.

Cllr Dixon stressed the devolution deal would have no impact on how local councils are run and is “purely [about] powers of decision making coming down from central government”.

The other six North East councils involved in the devolution deal are Sunderland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Gateshead, Northumberland and County Durham.

The proposals would establish a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority, while the existing North of Tyne Combined Authority and North East Combined Authority would cease to operate.

