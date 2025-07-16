Plans to convert a listed building in South Shields into apartments will go before councillors for decision next week.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will discuss and vote on an application for 11 Beach Road in the town, near South Shields Town Hall.

General view of Beach Road, South Shields | Google/LDRS

During the planning application process however, the number of proposed apartments were reduced from nine to seven and a previously proposed rear extension was altered from a three-storey build to a two-storey extension.

Council planning documents state the housing mix of the seven self-contained apartments proposed would be five studio apartments, one one-bedroom apartment and one two-bedroom apartment, all for “social, affordable or intermediate rent.”

During a council consultation on the original plans for nine apartments, there were two representations from Beacon and Bents ward councillors Sue Stonehouse and David Francis raising concerns about the scheme.

Issues raised included the plans representing a house in multiple occupation (HMO), along with existing issues with HMO property types in the area and concerns about increased noise and disturbance and new plans having an “adverse effect on the character of the neighbourhood”.

Three public representations were also received during the council consultation raising similar concerns about the “oversupply” of HMOs in the area “causing major problems with antisocial behaviour and breakdown in the community.”

Council planning documents stated “comments relate to the original proposal and no representations were received in relation to the amended proposal” for seven apartments.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended the revised apartment plans for approval and stressed the proposed development is “not a HMO”.

However, it was noted that the site sits within an area where permitted development rights for HMO conversions have been removed, which means “if planning permission was granted for this scheme and it was constructed, that further planning permission would be required from the council should anyone in the future wish to use the property either in whole or part for HMO purposes”.

The council committee report adds: “Additionally, the planning assessment considers the proposed land use / development, not users of that use, and so it would not be reasonable for the planning determination to control matters relating to occupation of the apartments or their management.”

Council planners deemed the revised apartments scheme acceptable in terms of design and said there were no concerns from the council’s historic environment officer, subject to conditions.

It was also noted that a “tandem application” for listed building consent [ST/0461/24/LBC] would be determined by council planning officers (separate to the Planning Committee) under “delegated powers”.

On parking matters, council planners said the proposed level of car parking and cycle parking for the Beach Road scheme was acceptable, given the site’s location near public transport and footpath links.

The council committee report adds: “The site is, in principle, considered to be an acceptable location for the proposal.

“Some harm arises from the proposal in terms of residential amenity and heritage impacts, although the heritage harm arising has been considered alongside the public benefits of the proposal, which are considered to outweigh the less than substantial heritage harm arising.

“The proposal is also considered acceptable in terms of housing mix /tenure, highways, parking, cycle parking and refuse storage, design, ecology matters and drainage subject to conditions.”

The apartments plan will be discussed and put to the vote at South Tyneside Council’s next Planning Committee on Monday, July 21, at South Shields Town Hall.

The planning meeting is scheduled to start at 10am and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0479/24/FUL