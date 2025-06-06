Proposals for a new ‘BMX pump track’ in a South Tyneside park have been officially submitted, with borough residents invited to have their say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year (2025), South Tyneside Council announced plans to create a new sports facility in West Park in South Shields.

The development aims to provide a free and accessible place for riders of all ages and abilities and includes proposals to convert four redundant tennis courts into the new use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been submitted to create a new BMX pump track at West Park, in South Shields. If approved, the track will replace four of the currently redundant tennis courts | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

Future plans include a large tarmac pump track, rumble areas and a toddler area for youngsters learning to ride, along with associated landscaping.

Cllr Carter added pump tracks are “ideal for people of all ages to come with bikes, scooters, skates and skateboards”, from “little ones starting out on their balance bikes to more advanced riders wanting to develop their skills.”

The plans are available to view via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, and residents are invited to share comments as part of a consultation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ‘open space assessment’ submitted with the planning application describes the project as “re-purposing the existing dilapidated and unused tennis courts” and creating a “purpose-made BMX pump track”.

The statement notes the proposal is motivated by increased demand for BMX and mountain biking provision and associated issues with anti-social behaviour across South Tyneside, including “where unauthorised and improvised (often dangerous) tracks had been built by youths”.

The open space assessment adds: “We have engaged with some of the unofficial representatives of these groups, alongside recognised cycle clubs in the area, to discuss what options there were to engage with these young riders and built a purpose-built facility for them in a safe environment.

“From these discussions, West Park, South Shields, was identified as an appropriate location for the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Discussions were held at an early stage with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as part of their ongoing involvement in the South Tyneside Playing Pitch Strategy and country wide parks tennis proposals.

“As there are another nine tennis courts adjacent to this area, which were in a usable condition, discussions included identifying the required improvements to those nine courts which would allow the loss of the four courts for the BMX pump track, without being detrimental to the tennis provision in the park.”

The open space assessment said the council had agreed to improve the nine tennis courts referenced with resurfacing works, court remarking, new posts and nets and new boundary fencing.

It added that the tennis courts site earmarked for a BMX pump track had not been in use for several years and that the playing surface had “deteriorated to an extent that it is not suitable for tennis”, with the site now “used more as an unofficial dog walking area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open space assessment said: “Current sporting provision within the park includes, outdoor bowls, tennis, outdoor gym and MUGA.

“Inclusion of a BMX pump track would be a welcome addition aimed at users not covered under the current provisions […] the proposal would aid the provision offered by the park, that would include residents of all ages, young or old.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the project will cost around £175,000 and is being funded through the council’s capital programme.

It is also being developed in partnership with company On Track, a UK specialist in the design and building of mountain bike facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the plans is expected following a period of council consultation and if planning permission is approved, construction work would start later this year.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250281