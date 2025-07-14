Plans for a 125-bed student accommodation development at a riverside office building in South Shields are due to be decided by councillors next week.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will discuss an application from Tyne Coast College for the vacant One Harton Quay building.

The four-storey glass office building, near The Word, was previously BT’s business centre but it is now planned to be re-purposed and revived as a student accommodation facility.

Student accommodation plans are set to be approved for One Harton Quay building in South Shields | LDRS

Plans are linked to a project to relocate South Tyneside College from its Westoe base to South Shields town centre and One Harton Quay has been earmarked as a key site to help facilitate the college and South Shields Marine School move.

Those behind the scheme said this would include “high quality student accommodation, comprising of en-suite bedrooms arranged in clusters with communal lounge and kitchen facilities for each cluster”.

Plans included “a small number of individual studios, providing the college with flexible accommodation, with necessary amenities including reception, security facilities management and laundry.”

A design and access statement from the applicant noted the building had been vacant for more than a year and that new plans aimed to “rejuvenate” it and “ensure its future use.”

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended the plans for approval.

A committee report states the “change of use of the existing building to provide student accommodation” would be “acceptable in principle” and would “contribute to enhancing the vitality and viability of South Shields town centre”.

The plan was also deemed acceptable in terms of its impact on the character and appearance of the area, including heritage assets and with regard to highway and parking, flooding and drainage, noise pollution, air pollution, land contamination and ecology matters, subject to conditions.

The committee report adds: “In combination with the relocated teaching campus site, it is considered that the development will contribute to and be a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the South Shields town centre, increasing activity and footfall to leisure and commercial businesses, local retail outlets, supermarkets, and thereby contributing to economic growth and job creation.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans there were no objections raised by Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and other key consultees.

Elsewhere, one public objection was received raising concerns about the riverside location and student safety, the building being “vulnerable to pests”, “sewage/WC capabilities” and the cost of fixing “maintenance issues”at the site.

Council planning officers, responding, noted “maintenance costs, including any pest control are not a material planning consideration” and added that there were no objections to the location from the police or council’s community safety team on student safety grounds.

Planning permission has already been granted for the 14,000sqm new campus for South Tyneside College and the refurbishment of a Grade-II listed building on Barrington Street, which will house staff facilities and offices.

The main campus building will be accessed via King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance and a second entrance based along Barrington Street linking the building to the main campus.

In recent months, the North East Combined Authority (NECA) agreed to contribute up to £18.2 million in funding for the college campus redevelopment, in addition to millions of pounds of Central Government funding already secured for the regeneration of South Shields and the college redevelopment.

Planning documents state the new student flats plan for One Harton Quay would “replace [the college’s] existing provision at Dr Winterbottom Halls of Residence”.

The site of the now-demolished Central Library in South Shields, which had previously been identified as the preferred location for student accommodation, will remain in council ownership as a “development opportunity”, the council recently confirmed.

A planning statement linked to One Harton Quay said the riverside building is “highly accessible by public transport” and that “local amenities [are] available on foot and by cycle”.

During the planning application process “amended and additional details in respect of car parking provision” were provided, with the number of parking spaces on site reduced to 27 spaces, a reduction in 12 spaces.

New parking arrangements would include five spaces for “staff use”, 13 parking spaces designated for “student use” and the “residual spaces being made available for visitors, students or further staff parking facilities (noting the proximity of the teaching campus to the application site)”.

In terms of cycle parking, council planners noted there was an “over provision within the site curtilage” and that proposed cycle parking plans were acceptable.

Planning documents state the One Harton Quay office building was constructed more than a decade ago and was originally “designed to reflect the bow of a ship with angled façades”.

Applicants have previously said the building “lends itself well” to the proposed student flats use with “very limited external changes required.”

Council planning documents note there would be 12 “cluster flats” in total across all four floors, “ranging from seven bedrooms to a maximum of 14 bedrooms”, along with nine self-contained studio flats.

At ground floor level, in addition to student accommodation, therewould be a “communal zone, reception/lobby area (with lifts) and administrative / CCTV security space”, as well as further amenities on the lower ground floor, including laundry facilities and a staff room.

It was noted that the internal design had been “developed to work with the existing mullion positions to ensure rooms have both good natural light as well as external views” and that each room would include an “en-suite shower room, appropriate furniture for sleep, study and storage”.

Project bosses also aim to “enhance [the building’s] environmental performance through the strategic replacement and upgradeof critical systems, ensuring long-term energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint”.

This includes “high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems”, the “use of electric hot water systems” and “high-efficiency LED lighting throughout the building.”

The plans for One Harton Quay will be discussed and put to the vote at South Tyneside Council’s next Planning Committee on Monday, July 21, at South Shields Town Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10am and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference number: 250287