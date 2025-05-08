Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Major plans for student accommodation at a riverside office building in South Shields have been officially submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the One Harton Quay building near The Word.

The four-storey glass office building was previously BT’s business centre but it is now planned to be re-purposed and revived as a student accommodation facility offering 125 beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student accommodation plans submitted for One Harton Quay building in South Shields | LDRS

Plans are linked to a project to relocate South Tyneside College from its Westoe base to South Shields town centre and One Harton Quay has been earmarked as a key site to help facilitate the college and South Shields Marine School’s move.

The planning application from Tyne Coast College has now appeared on South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, allowing members of the public to view detailed designs and leave comments.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirms the plan would see the building “re-purposed into a modern 125-bedroom student accommodation”.

Those behind the scheme said this would include “high quality student accommodation, comprising of en-suite bedrooms arranged in clusters with communal lounge and kitchen facilities for each cluster”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, plans would include “a small number of individual studios, providing the college with flexible accommodation, with necessary amenities including reception, security facilities management and laundry”.

The design and access statement adds: “The existing building is set in a prominent setting on the banks of the Tyne with excellent proximity to South Shields’ town centre and its local facilities.

“The scheme offers an excellent opportunity to rejuvenate the building which has been unoccupied for over 12 months and ensure its future use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside College announced plans for the future of the “landmark” One Harton Quay earlier this year with council leader, councillor Tracey Dixon, welcoming the project.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, chief executive of South Tyneside College, added the “fantastic building would be the perfect riverside location for our South Shields Marine School students.”

Planning permission has already been granted for the 14,000sqm new campus for South Tyneside College and the refurbishment of a Grade-II listed building on Barrington Street, which will house staff facilities and offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main campus building will be accessed via King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance and a second entrance will be based along Barrington Street linking the building to the main campus, with work expected to start later this year.

In recent months, the North East Combined Authority (NECA) agreed to contribute up to £18.2 million in funding for the college campus redevelopment, in addition to millions of pounds of Central Government funding already secured for the regeneration of South Shields and the college redevelopment.

The site of the now-demolished Central Library, which had previously been identified as the preferred location for student accommodation, will remain in council ownership as a “development opportunity”, the council recently confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state the new student flats plan for One Harton Quay would “replace [the college’s] existing provision at Dr Winterbottom Halls of Residence”.

A planning statement linked to the planning application states the riverside building is “highly accessible by public transport and local amenities [are] available on foot and by cycle” and that the proposed student flats development would be “car free for students”.

The statement adds that “39 existing car parking spaces” are available, with 12 needed for “plant and cycle parking”, five for “employees of the halls of residence” and 22 available for “students’ drop-off / pick-up at the beginning and end of terms / occupancy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of cycle parking, in addition to the existing 42 cycle spaces, the applicant states 13 internal spaces are expected to be provided in a “secure and sheltered location”.

Planning documents state the One Harton Quay office building was constructed more than a decade ago and was originally “designed to reflect the bow of a ship with angled façades”.

Under new plans, applicants have said that the building “lends itself well” to the proposed student flats use with “very limited external changes required”.

The planning statement adds: “Where curtain walling needs to be changed to reflect internal changes, this has been undertaken on a like-for-like basis (e.g. a glazed panel becoming a glazed door).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Internally the design has been developed to work with the existing mullion positions to ensure rooms have both good natural light as well as external views.

“The existing building design included a blind box detail which is to be retained and utilised to ensure that blinds are provided for privacy but also to protect against solar gain and glare.

“Each room has been designed to incorporate an en-suite shower room, appropriate furniture for sleep, study and storage. All habitable spaces also have access to natural light.

“No changes are proposed to the external hard and soft landscaping other than improved maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, the introduction of a viable and much needed use into the building, will introduce new life, ongoing maintenance, and ensure it makes a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the area in the long term.”

A decision on the plan is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until May 28, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference number: 250287