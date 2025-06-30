Plans for major refurbishment works at the South Shields Ferry Landing have been given the green light by council planning bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application from transport operator Nexus for buildings and structures at the ferry landing at Ferry Street.

The application, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought permission for proposed works to the site’s passenger waiting area, staff welfare building and the linkspan bridge.

South Shields Ferry Landing | LDRS

Works included the “removal and replacement of roof cladding, wall cladding, external doors, windows and eaves to meet current building and fire regulations suitable for the saltwater marine environment,” council planning documents state.

Meanwhile, works to the linkspan bridge were for a “permanent means of access from the south end of the linkspan bridge onto the pile cap to permit routine maintenance of the linkspan bridge bearings”, envisaged as a “GRP ladder and access gate either side of the bridge”.

Council planning documents described the upgrades as part of the “Nexus ferry refurbishment project”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on June 27, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said proposed works to the ferry landing would “aid the longevity of the service by upgrading the existing buildings and linkspan bridge”.

It was also noted that the plans would “not adversely impact the adjacent listed building (Alum House)” and that as works would be “on the existing ferry landing and linkspan bridge […] environmental assets would be preserved”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed works to the existing building on the ferry landing are part of the Nexus ferry refurbishment project.

“The proposal would not include changes to the footprint or height of the buildings, just simply changing the external materials which includes the removal and replacement of; roof cladding, wall cladding, external doors, windows and eaves to meet current building and fire regulations suitable for the saltwater marine environment.

“The materials proposed would be considered to be acceptable in design and visual appearance terms.”

Council planners noted that the Environment Agency and the lead local flood authority were consulted on the application in relation to flooding and both had “no objections to make”.

It was also noted that as the ferry landing is “currently in operation and the proposal would include refurbishment works only, it is considered that the development would not be materially detrimental to the visual or residential amenities of the area.”

Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250288