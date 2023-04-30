South Tyneside Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the Primrose ward

(L to R) TOP: Kevin Brydon, Emmanuel Michael, Paul Milburn

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Primrose ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Kevin Brydon (Labour Party)

I’m Kevin Brydon and although I’m a new candidate I’m not new to Primrose Jarrow, as I was born and bred in Primrose.

I’ve been married for over 36 years with two grown up children and four grandchildren and proud to be selected as the Labour Party candidate.

If elected, my role as your councillor is to work with you and be there for you every day all the year round.

I’ve been in the care sector for over 26 years working with our most vulnerable adults and children.

I have the time, enthusiasm and the knowledge to make our area a better place to live and work.

I previously worked in the Kaizen department which means “continuous improvements” at the Nissan Car Factory for many years and I will use these skills to help improve the council over the coming years.

If you put your trust in me, I won’t let you down.

Emmanuel Michael (Green Party)

I am proud to be standing for the council, as your Green Party candidate. I believe I am that fresh, new voice our community needs.

Living in South Tyneside for the past 19 years, I’m happy to be part of such a diverse community.

I wish to continue and promote opportunities for individuals to share, experience and be part of a variety of cultures in South Tyneside and more.

I am willing to learn and grow, I will help our community, I will make the changes that matter, most importantly I will listen to you, our community, to help drive us towards a secure, greener, positive future.

Paul James Milburn (Independent)

My name is Paul James Milburn born 14th August 1958 in Potter Street, Jarrow, and I am one of three current independent elected members in Primrose ward.

I was raised in Primrose, where I returned to live upon retirement from full time work in 2009, so I am very aware of the ward’s geography, its people and most importantly the concerns of its residents.

I place great importance in living on the ward that I was elected to serve because it has helped me gain the trust and confidence of the people that I have been elected by.

The residents understand that their concerns are my concerns.

I am heavily involved with various community groups in Jarrow which enables me to extend my reach of engagement.

If re-elected, I will continue to deliver a high quality service, prompt response and tackle the long standing deep rooted issues that prevail.

Luke Andrew Robson (Conservative Party)

My name is Luke and I have lived in the area all my life so I am delighted to be standing as your candidate in Primrose.

I am a strong supporter of local businesses and I often frequent the shops and cafes in our town centre and see just how run the centre has become.

It is vital that our council supports local businesses and I will provide a strong voice for businesses.

Apart from standing up for the issues that matter to you most in Primrose, I will endeavour to scrutinise the conduct and proposals of our Labour councillors to ensure that they deliver value for money for the residents of Primrose.

I’d be grateful if you could vote for me on May 4 to help me deliver the change South Tyneside needs.