South Tyneside Council to help community groups after decision is made to permanently close Chuter Ede Community Centre

The Community Interest Organisation, which operates the Community Association at Chuter Ede, on Galsworthy Road in Biddick Hall, informed groups earlier this week of its decision to close the centre on May 5, due to financial reasons.

Despite owning the building, South Tyneside Council has stated that it has not been involved in the decision to close the community centre.

Chuter Ede Community Centre site

Instead, the Council has stepped in and agreed to extend the closure date to the end of the summer holidays.

The local authority will also work with the groups who operate at the Chuter Ede community centre to help them find new premises ahead of the closure.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “We appreciate that this is an unsettling time as a result of a decision made by a third party and in which we had no part.

“The groups who use this centre are our number one priority and we are doing, and will continue to do, all we can to support them.”

The plans are currently in the design stage and will include integrated community facilities, with a planning application likely to be submitted early next year.

If approved, it is estimated that work will start towards the back end of 2024.