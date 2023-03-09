News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

South Tyneside Council to help community groups after decision is made to permanently close Chuter Ede Community Centre

South Tyneside Council has offered support to users of the Chuter Ede Community Centre after a decision has been made to close it.

By Ryan Smith
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:44pm

The Community Interest Organisation, which operates the Community Association at Chuter Ede, on Galsworthy Road in Biddick Hall, informed groups earlier this week of its decision to close the centre on May 5, due to financial reasons.

Despite owning the building, South Tyneside Council has stated that it has not been involved in the decision to close the community centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
South Tyneside Council investigating after sinkhole opens on a South Shields roa...
Chuter Ede Community Centre site
Chuter Ede Community Centre site
Chuter Ede Community Centre site
Most Popular

Instead, the Council has stepped in and agreed to extend the closure date to the end of the summer holidays.

The local authority will also work with the groups who operate at the Chuter Ede community centre to help them find new premises ahead of the closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “We appreciate that this is an unsettling time as a result of a decision made by a third party and in which we had no part.

“The groups who use this centre are our number one priority and we are doing, and will continue to do, all we can to support them.”

South Tyneside Council also said that groups which use the centre are aware of the Council’s long term plans to use the site for Extra Care accommodation for adults with care needs.

The plans are currently in the design stage and will include integrated community facilities, with a planning application likely to be submitted early next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, it is estimated that work will start towards the back end of 2024.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside Council