Council health chiefs stressed work is ongoing to "make a difference" and help reduce suicides in South Tyneside.

Figures reported to the latest meeting of South Tyneside's health and wellbeing board stated there were 150 suicides recorded for borough residents between 2011 and 2023.

In total 122 of these involved males, equating to 81.3%, with 28, or 18.7%, involving females.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for adults, health and independence

The statistics came from an audit as part of an update report on the suicide thematic review 2024/25 which is taking place in the borough as part of suicide prevention planning work.

South Tyneside Council officers highlighted how issues such as poor mental health, alcohol and substance misuse "contribute to many suicides" - while councillors raised awareness of the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Graeme Greig, senior public health practitioner, speaking at the meeting, said: "The impact of suicide reaches into every community, we know that, people bereaved by suicide are much more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression and more likely to take their own lives as a result.

"Suicide is often the end point of a complex history of factors and distressing events for people and we know from previous research poor mental health, alcohol and substance misuse contribute to many suicides, as does serious self-harm.

"There is a history for most of the cases and the history suggests shock trauma from childhood and self harm and drug and alcohol problems in their teenage years."

He added it is therefore an "important thing to do" to work with children and young people to help reduce trauma in childhood.

The meeting heard self harm numbers in the borough are "very high", while strategies are in place around working with schools and young people.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for adults, health and independence, highlighted the importance of supporting families impacted and taking a "holistic view" to prevention.

She added: "I think from a political stance as well the crisis of the cost of living and the impact that has had on people’s mental health, so I think it's very opportune that we are actually looking at this.”

A report to the meeting noted new and better-quality evidence has emerged pointing to links between suicide and risk factors such as harmful gambling and domestic abuse.

Officers outlined how the plan is for the "very powerful" thematic review to be completed and then taken to the children and adult safeguarding scrutiny committees, before returning to the health and wellbeing board for an update.

Mr Greig said: "We want it to be a document that can actually make a difference to reducing suicides locally, so we want it to inform the work of the integrated care board (ICB).”

Objectives of the work include identifying common risk factors and circumstances leading to suicide and evaluate systemic issues and gaps in services that may contribute to suicide and highlight learning points.

It also aims to give more depth of information on demographic trends and patterns in suicide cases found in the recently completed suicide audit, to confirm findings and allow more specific targeting for potential recommendations.

Finally it will assess the impact of social factors such as isolation, economic hardship, and relationship issues on suicide rates.

Of the 150 recorded suicides in borough between 2011 and 2023, the age range is similar in men and women: the youngest man recorded as a suicide was 18, the oldest 89 years old; the youngest woman was 17, the oldest 88 years old.

The report to the meeting added the highest rates, for both men and women, were for people in their 30s or 50s, but due to the large confidence intervals there were no significant changes for people over 20.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.