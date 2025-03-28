Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have endorsed a new plan looking to tackle alcohol issues in South Tyneside – with such harms having an estimated cost of £77.3million to the area.

Since August 2024 South Tyneside Council has carried out “significant work” with partners to draw up a refreshed alcohol harm reduction strategy for the borough, which is now complete.

The document titled “Calling the Shots” has six priorities featuring prevention and early intervention of alcohol misuse, protecting children and young people and reducing health inequalities.

Data estimates alcohol harms in South Tyneside cost £77.3 million annually, or £523 per head of the population | Caroline Attwood/Unsplash

Others include delivering a quality, safe and effective treatment system, tackling alcohol-related stigma and improving community safety.

The strategy went before the latest authority-wide meeting of the borough council, where it was unanimously endorsed.

Data presented, using 2021-2022 cost profiles, estimates alcohol harms in South Tyneside cost £77.3 million annually, or £523 per head of the population.

Reports noted South Tyneside’s alcohol-related mortality rate, using 2023 data, of 66.5 per 100,000 of the population is the highest in the North East and second highest in England.

Labour’s Councillor Ruth Berkley, lead member for adults, health and independence, speaking at the meeting, said the strategy was drawn up following engagement with alcohol recovery service users in the borough.

It was also the result of “extensive consultation” with the voluntary and community sector, partner organisations and residents.

Cllr Berkley said: “Alcohol is a significant challenge in South Tyneside, leading to a range of health issues, including liver disease, cardiovascular problems and increased risk of at least seven types of cancer.

“It can impair cognitive function and mental health, contributing to conditions such as depression and anxiety.

“Socially alcohol misuse can strain relationships, lead to family breakdowns and increase the likelihood of domestic violence and other crime.”

She added adopting a “whole system approach” is key on the issue, from early education to supporting those in recovery, and “everyone has a role to play.”

The meeting also heard South Tyneside’s rate of hospital admission episodes for alcohol-specific conditions, using 2023/24 data, is 1,310 per 100,000 of the population, the highest in the North East and the third highest in England.

Cllr Berkey noted such trends “have been increasing since the coronavirus pandemic” which “resulted in many people increasing the amount of alcohol they drink.”

She continued: “With the right support I am confident we can make things better for our community and create a safer, healthier future free from alcohol related harm.”

Councillor Robin Coombes, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative, responded by raising concerns over the sale of “cheap” alcohol in supermarkets.

He said: “One notable thing in the town is the closure of quite a lot of the pubs that we have, where at least the sale of alcohol is controlled.

“The alcohol is therefore sold in supermarkets where it’s too cheap to get a hold of, too easy to abuse.”

He added minimum unit pricing for alcohol should be looked into, which is in place in Scotland and sets a baseline price at which a unit of alcohol can be sold.

His group colleague Councillor Andrew Guy called for more engagement with night-time economy venues and for the exploration of a “voluntary charter” which could be put in place to promote responsible drinking.

Meanwhile Councillor Nicky Gynn, Green Group representative, highlighted the need for early intervention and activities for young people to take part in to prevent them from drinking.

She said: “For children it’s all about giving them a reason not to drink and particularly to get them involved in sport and other activities, so that there is something on their mind rather than go out and drink.”

Councillor David Francis, Green Group leader on the council, stressed the importance of improving the connection between mental health and substance misuse services and echoed concerns around “cheap” alcohol prices in supermarkets.

He said: “It’s such a serious issue that does cause so much harm in our communities.

“Not only do people in pubs, generally speaking, drink in a more controlled way than they might do if they were at home on their own, pubs are also a useful community hub in terms of tackling loneliness, isolation and other problems.”