South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Walkerville Guest House at 123 – 125 Ocean Road in the town.

New plans from care provider ROC Group aim to convert the entire property at 123-125 Ocean Road into a children’s home use.

According to the planning listing, the development would be for “children aged 8-17 with autism, learning disabilities and sensory impairment”.

It was noted that the properties at 123-125 Ocean Road have a combined total of 16 bedrooms and that six rooms would be retained as bedrooms as part of the proposal.

In addition the proposals would see the creation of “learning space, sensory experience and storage solutions in the remaining rooms”.

The planning listing adds: “123 [Ocean Road] is currently used as a B&B, 125 is being used as a residential property.

“We are looking to change the use of both 123 and 125 to use both properties as a children’s home as described above.

“There will be no changes to the layout of the properties and no additional parking needed as the staff who will be working in this home work on a rota basis”.

Floor plans submitted to council officials show the proposed uses for the children’s home across the two properties.

At 123 Ocean Road there would be a ‘rec room’, kitchen and ‘den’ on the ground floor, a staff bedroom, bedroom and supervision area on the first floor and a study and bedroom on the second floor.

At 125 Ocean Road there would be a lounge and dining room on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and a sensory room and staff bedroom/office on the second floor.

According to its company website, ROC Group specialises in “providing care solutions for children, young people and families in the North East Of England”.

The provision of children’s homes is one of the care firm’s main offers, with an aim of “working therapeutically to provide an environment where children and young people can thrive”.

A decision on the Ocean Road planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the plans can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 17, 2023.