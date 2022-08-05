Earlier in July, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for the Walkerville Guest House at 125 Ocean Road which sits near the junction with Lawe Road.

Planning documents state the applicant owns adjoining property 123 Ocean Road, and aimed to change 125 Ocean Road from holiday accommodation to a single dwelling house.

Guest house owners previously confirmed they were looking to retire and that the guest house would close once the residential conversion is brought forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another guest house is set to become a family home under new plans.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 3, 2022.

A decision report prepared by council officers said the property was well served by public transport and local services and that its change of use would be acceptable.

The planning decision report adds: “The proposed site is considered to represent a sustainable location and as such would accord with the aims of the National Planning Policy Framework and the objectives of the South Tyneside Local Development Framework.

“The proposed layout demonstrates that an additional dwelling can be accommodated on the site and not be detrimental to residential amenity.

“The floorspace provided is considered to be appropriate and would not prejudice highway safety.”

The planning application is the latest in a trend of Ocean Road guest houses and bed and breakfast hotels reverting back to residential uses.

In recent years, a number of properties on the street have won planning permission to convert back to residential dwellings.

This included plans to convert a guest house into a nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation which was approved by a government-appointed planning inspector.

In July, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department also registered an application to change a bed and breakfast at 59 Ocean Road back to a dwelling house.

Under planning conditions, the conversion of 125 Ocean Road back to a single dwelling house must take place within three years.