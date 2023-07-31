Student accommodation block plans submitted for ex-Central Library site in South Shields

CGI image of how new student accommodation development could look on former Central Library site in South Shields

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Central Library site at Prince George Square in the town centre.

This includes proposals for a new campus between King Street and Coronation Street, where other strategic demolitions have been taking place.

The college relocation plan aims to complement regeneration activities in South Shields, with improved skills provision and employment opportunities as well as boosting footfall to help “revitalize” the high street.

A separate planning application for student accommodation from Tyne Coast College is linked to the former Central Library site, near Fowler Street.

Those behind the scheme have proposed up to 140 bed spaces with associated landscaping, highways and drainage.

The proposal aims to provide a similar number of bedrooms as the college’s existing student accommodation and a phased development is planned.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials also provides more details on the student accommodation block’s offer for those looking to live and study in the town.

The building would form a ‘U-shape’ facing into a landscaped parking area, and would have a mixture of three and four storeys.

It is understood that the flats would be arranged in ‘clusters’ with shared kitchen/lounge areas and storage cupboards, as well as dining areas and informal seating areas.

Each bedroom would generally offer a ‘small double’ bed with a desk for working, storage for clothing/belongings and a prefabricated en-suite bathroom, as well as a small armchair for reading and relaxing.

In addition the development is expected to include a workspace and breakout area for staff based at the site, a laundry room, a studio flat for a caretaker and a shared lounge/TV room for use by any resident.

In line with the college’s vision for its new campus, green and energy efficient measures would also form part of the student accommodation block’s design including solar panels and air source heat pumps.

The design and access statement adds: “The town centre is located less than two miles from the current South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School campus, however the current location is the predominately residential area of Westoe.

“Moving the college into the town centre brings an attractive new offer for students.

“It provides them with great local amenities, beaches and potential employers right on their doorstep.

“There is a strong pedestrian link between the student accommodation site and the main college site, offering a multitude of local amenities on the way, via King Street.

“Both sites are within walking distance of the new Metro/Bus interchange, it is also ideally located to reduce the carbon footprint of the college and appeal to young people in the wider Tyne and Wear region”.

A decision on the student accommodation proposals will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans until August 10, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.