These are the South Tyneside Council election results in full for 2022

Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 5, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the count taking place at Temple Park Leisure Centre in South Shields immediately afterwards.

The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning.

The new make up of Sunderland Tyneside Council is now 41 Labour councillors, six independents, six Greens and one Conservative.

A scene from the count.

The overall voter turnout this year was around 33.4% compared to 35.6% in 2021), with 38,148 votes cast out of a total electorate of 114,367.

BEACON AND BENTS

Fay Cunningham (Labour Party) 848

Ali Hayder (Conservative Party Candidate) 165

Sarah McKeown (Green Party) 1,346

David Wood (Independent) 106

BEDE

John Chilton (Green Party) 131

Stephen Dean (Labour Party) 878

Bill Smith (The Conservative Party Candidate) 241

Joanna Tuck (Independent) 435

BIDDICK AND ALL SAINTS

Mark Auton (The Conservative Party Candidate) 215

Katharine Maxwell (Labour Party) 795

Rachael Milne (Green Party) 362

BOLDON COLLIERY

Peter Collins (Green Party) 157

Simon Oliver (Independent) 439

Vincent Richardson (The North East Party) 172

Alison Strike (Labour Party) 1,396

Donald Wood (The Conservative Party Candidate) 336

CLEADON AND EAST BOLDON

David Herbert (Green Party) 1,267

Philip Toulson (Labour Party) 1,095

Stan Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 1,138

CLEADON PARK

Jim Foreman (Labour Party) 688

Steven Harrison (Independent) 414

John Riley (Green Party) 254

Chris Sanderson (The Conservative Party Candidate) 392

FELLGATE AND HEDWORTH

Ian Diamond (Independent) 363

Nicky Gynn (Green Party) 89

Geraldine Kilgour (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,453

David Morris (Independent) 77

Anthony Spinks (The Conservative Party Candidate) 165

HARTON

(Two councillors elected)

Michael Clare (Labour Party) 853

Chloe Grant (The Conservative Party) 721

Neil Maxwell (Labour Party) 833

Lawrence Nolan (Independent) 814

Sophie-Jane Williams (Green Party) 471

HEBBURN NORTH

Costi Dumitru (The Conservative Party Candidate) 267

Emmanuel Michael (Green Party) 275

Richie Porthouse (Labour Party) 1,396

HEBBURN SOUTH

Brian Goodman (Independent) 459

Angela Lamonte (Labour Party) 1,405

Tia Sinclair (The Conservative Party Candidate) 339

Colin Tosh (Green Party) 130

HORSLEY HILL

Phil Brown (Independent) 398

Gary Bryant (Independent) 98

Carl Duncan (The Conservative Party Candidate) 424

Eileen Leask (Labour Party) 1,126

Carrie Richardson (Green Party) 311

MONKTON

Rhiannon Curtis (Green Party) 195

Paul Dean (Labour Party) 1,190

Simon Salloway (The Conservative Party Candidate) 332

Marian Stead (Independent) 293

PRIMROSE

Kevin Alderson (Green Party) 79

John Robertson (Independent) 875

Moira Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party) 746

Margaret Snowling (The Conservative Party Candidate) 153

SIMONSIDE AND REKENDYKE

Leyla Al-Sayadi (Green Party) 622

Julie Angell (Independent) 174

Lynne Proudlock (Labour Party) 868

Craig Slater (The Conservative Party Candidate) 224

WEST PARK

Moyra Day (The Conservative Party Candidate) 223

Andrew Guy (Green Party) 1,054

Masuda Rahman (Labour Party) 571

WESTOE

Paul Brenen (Independent) 949

Georgie Holt (Green Party) 322

Nigel Reedman (Independent) 94

Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party) 921

WHITBURN AND MARSDEN

Jane Carter (Labour Party) 1,183

Rachel Lowe (Green Party) 342

Dawn Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 532

WHITELEAS

Ken Dawes (Labour Party) 941

Bethany Telford (Green Party) 200

Heidi Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 248