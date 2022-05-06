These are the South Tyneside Council election results in full for 2022

Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 5, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the count taking place at Temple Park Leisure Centre in South Shields immediately afterwards.
The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning.
The new make up of Sunderland Tyneside Council is now 41 Labour councillors, six independents, six Greens and one Conservative.
The overall voter turnout this year was around 33.4% compared to 35.6% in 2021), with 38,148 votes cast out of a total electorate of 114,367.
BEACON AND BENTS
Fay Cunningham (Labour Party) 848
Ali Hayder (Conservative Party Candidate) 165
Sarah McKeown (Green Party) 1,346
David Wood (Independent) 106
BEDE
John Chilton (Green Party) 131
Stephen Dean (Labour Party) 878
Bill Smith (The Conservative Party Candidate) 241
Joanna Tuck (Independent) 435
BIDDICK AND ALL SAINTS
Mark Auton (The Conservative Party Candidate) 215
Katharine Maxwell (Labour Party) 795
Rachael Milne (Green Party) 362
BOLDON COLLIERY
Peter Collins (Green Party) 157
Simon Oliver (Independent) 439
Vincent Richardson (The North East Party) 172
Alison Strike (Labour Party) 1,396
Donald Wood (The Conservative Party Candidate) 336
CLEADON AND EAST BOLDON
David Herbert (Green Party) 1,267
Philip Toulson (Labour Party) 1,095
Stan Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 1,138
CLEADON PARK
Jim Foreman (Labour Party) 688
Steven Harrison (Independent) 414
John Riley (Green Party) 254
Chris Sanderson (The Conservative Party Candidate) 392
FELLGATE AND HEDWORTH
Ian Diamond (Independent) 363
Nicky Gynn (Green Party) 89
Geraldine Kilgour (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,453
David Morris (Independent) 77
Anthony Spinks (The Conservative Party Candidate) 165
HARTON
(Two councillors elected)
Michael Clare (Labour Party) 853
Chloe Grant (The Conservative Party) 721
Neil Maxwell (Labour Party) 833
Lawrence Nolan (Independent) 814
Sophie-Jane Williams (Green Party) 471
HEBBURN NORTH
Costi Dumitru (The Conservative Party Candidate) 267
Emmanuel Michael (Green Party) 275
Richie Porthouse (Labour Party) 1,396
HEBBURN SOUTH
Brian Goodman (Independent) 459
Angela Lamonte (Labour Party) 1,405
Tia Sinclair (The Conservative Party Candidate) 339
Colin Tosh (Green Party) 130
HORSLEY HILL
Phil Brown (Independent) 398
Gary Bryant (Independent) 98
Carl Duncan (The Conservative Party Candidate) 424
Eileen Leask (Labour Party) 1,126
Carrie Richardson (Green Party) 311
MONKTON
Rhiannon Curtis (Green Party) 195
Paul Dean (Labour Party) 1,190
Simon Salloway (The Conservative Party Candidate) 332
Marian Stead (Independent) 293
PRIMROSE
Kevin Alderson (Green Party) 79
John Robertson (Independent) 875
Moira Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party) 746
Margaret Snowling (The Conservative Party Candidate) 153
SIMONSIDE AND REKENDYKE
Leyla Al-Sayadi (Green Party) 622
Julie Angell (Independent) 174
Lynne Proudlock (Labour Party) 868
Craig Slater (The Conservative Party Candidate) 224
WEST PARK
Moyra Day (The Conservative Party Candidate) 223
Andrew Guy (Green Party) 1,054
Masuda Rahman (Labour Party) 571
WESTOE
Paul Brenen (Independent) 949
Georgie Holt (Green Party) 322
Nigel Reedman (Independent) 94
Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party) 921
WHITBURN AND MARSDEN
Jane Carter (Labour Party) 1,183
Rachel Lowe (Green Party) 342
Dawn Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 532
WHITELEAS
Ken Dawes (Labour Party) 941
Bethany Telford (Green Party) 200
Heidi Wildhirt (The Conservative Party Candidate) 248
Kenneth Wood (Independent) 420