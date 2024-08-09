Demolition approved for former Jarrow Gospel Hall as council deems site ‘surplus to requirements’
South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application to bulldoze the former Jarrow Gospel Hall in Cambrian Street.
The building is situated close to Jarrow Spiritualist Church and Jarrow Focus and according to council documents, has been vacant for some time.
A council application form submitted earlier this year said the building is “surplus to the council’s requirements” and will be “demolished to make way for the future development of the site”.
The planning application added the building would be demolished using “sequential demolition techniques”, from the use of hand tools and power tools, to a 360 demolition excavator machine.
A range of “dust, noise and vibration suppression” measures will also be implemented during the works, and materials will be processed off-site for potential “recycling and re-use”.
After considering the demolition application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 6, 2024.
Council planning documents state demolition is expected to start later this month and will conclude at the beginning of November, 2024.
For more information on the demolition proposals, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0413/24/DEM.
