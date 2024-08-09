Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council plans to demolish a former religious building deemed “surplus to requirements” have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application to bulldoze the former Jarrow Gospel Hall in Cambrian Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is situated close to Jarrow Spiritualist Church and Jarrow Focus and according to council documents, has been vacant for some time.

A council application form submitted earlier this year said the building is “surplus to the council’s requirements” and will be “demolished to make way for the future development of the site”.

The former Jarrow Gospel Hall is set to be demolished. | Google Maps

The planning application added the building would be demolished using “sequential demolition techniques”, from the use of hand tools and power tools, to a 360 demolition excavator machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of “dust, noise and vibration suppression” measures will also be implemented during the works, and materials will be processed off-site for potential “recycling and re-use”.

After considering the demolition application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 6, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning documents state demolition is expected to start later this month and will conclude at the beginning of November, 2024.

For more information on the demolition proposals, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0413/24/DEM.