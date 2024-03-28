Dismissed councillor leaves role at two South Tyneside schools
South Tyneside Council has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that a former Cabinet members has left his role as the chair of governors at two of the borough's schools due to "personal circumstances".
Councillor Adam Ellison, of the Hebburn North ward, has stepped down from the governing bodies of St Oswald's CE VA Primary School and Hebburn Comprehensive School.
It follows the Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon, removing Cllr Ellison from Cabinet, where he was the portfolio holder for Children and Families Social Care, due to "personal circumstances" that could "impact his role".
His role meant that he was the lead for children's services in the borough, which has been under scrutiny since May 2023 following an "inadequate" rating by Ofsted.
Yesterday (Wednesday, March 27), South Tyneside Council confirmed that the Deputy Leader, Cllr Audrey Huntley, would take over the portfolio for Children and Families Social Care with immediate effect.
A spokesperson for the local authority stated: “Councillor Adam Ellison has been dismissed from his cabinet position, by the Leader of the Council, due to personal circumstances that could impact on his role.
"Cllr Audrey Huntley will take on the portfolio of Children and Families Social Care, holding political accountability for all Council children’s services and legal responsibility for the statutory functions set out in the Children Act 2004.
"No further information will be shared at this time.”
Prior to his dismissal from Cabinet, Cllr Ellison was also the vice-chair of Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadet Corps and honorary presidents at the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery.
At the time of writing, it is not confirmed if he still maintains these roles.