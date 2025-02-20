Emma Lewell-Buck MP: Moving offices may mean longer response times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Lewell-Buck has used her column this week to say her team are still behind local residents through a change for the MP.

“This week Parliament is in recess, where MPs are in their constituency all week, unlike a normal week where we work in Parliament Monday-Thursday and in the constituency during weekends.

“My constituents already know that I speak regularly in the Chamber and on television, but a lot of the work MPs and their teams do is not publicised. Each month me and my team handle over 500 new cases, on top of ongoing casework. Issues range from local, national to international issues.

“The topics with the most incoming casework so far this year are queries and complaints about South Tyneside Council, Housing and the NHS.

“Constituency casework can be very complex and sensitive. We see people who have exhausted every other avenue, may have been treated appallingly, feeling ignored and sinking in bureaucracy. We can help to remove some of this stress from people, navigating a way through all services involved and get a positive outcome for them. Where we can’t get a good result, which is very rare, we are always honest about why.

“We usually have a quick turnaround time. If we don’t, it is generally because we are waiting for a response from another organisation.”

“Constituents also contact my office requesting information or advice, signposting, or regarding my views on issues or policy. I meet privately with constituents who want to debate an issue further, or who may disagree with my stance on a particular issue. I have never, and will never, refuse to meet with any of my constituents.

“I use my time in Parliament to raise issues on behalf of constituents either in the Chamber or by meeting with relevant Ministers. Sometimes a legislative change is needed. I will then look for opportunities to put that change into Bills going through the House, or by introducing a Private Members Bill to do so.

“Next week we are relocating from my current office on Westoe Road. During the move, please note that response times will be longer than usual as there will be a break in our communications systems. I will update you on my new office location once the move is complete.”