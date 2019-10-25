Ex-South Shields MP David Miliband and footballing legend Gary Lineker to deliver 2019 South Shields Lecture in town tonight
Former England striker Gary Lineker is in South Shields to deliver this year’s annual lecture, established by the town’s former MP David Miliband.
The pair will take to the stage at Harton Academy on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm for a conversation titled Football, Brexit and Everything in Between.
When Lineker was announced as this year’s guest over the summer, he said he “didn’t hesitate” to accept the invitation from Mr Miliband, who established the South Shields Lecture series in 2001.
The footballer added: “The North East has some of the most passionate football fans in the country, who have opinions on a range of topics from sport to Brexit and I look forward to discussing those with David.”
Mr Miliband was the Member of Parliament for South Shields between 2001 and 2013, and also took the posts of Environment and Foreign Secretary during his tenure with the Labour Party.
He retired from politics in 2013.
This week at another lecture, Mr Miliband criticised the impact Brexit is having on the UK’s democracy as ministers attempt to “plough on” and deliver it, regardless of the cost.
In a tweet posted today, presenter, actor and comedian James Corden backed his calls, and added: “I truly believe the day David Miliband left British politics it all started to unravel.”
Previous guests to the South Shields Lectures include directors Danny Boyle and Sam Mendes, David Walliams, Sting and – in 2018 – Sir John Major.