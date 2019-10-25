David Miliband and Gary Lineker will appear in South Shields on Friday, October 25 for the annual lecture.

The pair will take to the stage at Harton Academy on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm for a conversation titled Football, Brexit and Everything in Between.

The footballer added: “The North East has some of the most passionate football fans in the country, who have opinions on a range of topics from sport to Brexit and I look forward to discussing those with David.”

Mr Miliband was the Member of Parliament for South Shields between 2001 and 2013, and also took the posts of Environment and Foreign Secretary during his tenure with the Labour Party.

He retired from politics in 2013.

This week at another lecture, Mr Miliband criticised the impact Brexit is having on the UK’s democracy as ministers attempt to “plough on” and deliver it, regardless of the cost.

In a tweet posted today, presenter, actor and comedian James Corden backed his calls, and added: “I truly believe the day David Miliband left British politics it all started to unravel.”

The 2018 South Shields Lecture with The Rt. Hon. David Miliband and The Rt.Hon. Sir John Major at Harton Academy.