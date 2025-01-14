Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a major student flats development in South Shields have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 58-68 Ocean Road, a building which sits on the corner with Anderson Street in the town centre.

The site comprises the existing ground floor Workwear and Schoolwear Company unit, the former Roxanne’s nightclub in the basement and a bar / nightclub space across the upper floors, planning documents state.

3D view of how new student flats development at Ocean Road, South Shields, could look | Create Architecture/LDRS

New plans for the site aim to retain the shop unit on the ground floor and to redevelop the rest of the building, including extending it upwards, to create dozens of new residential flats.

This includes 30 self-contained studio flats and two six-bed houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) or ‘cluster apartments’, with the project described in submitted plans as “student accommodation”.

The proposed development from applicant Regal Property Stroud Ltd includes the construction of a new “mansard roof” to create a new third floor at the property, along with demolishing the existing “glazed stair” and constructing a new stair/lift entrance to the building’s western elevation.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans describes the development as “residential co-living” with 42 studio flats in total, including a large number of one-bedroom studios and two “cluster co-living apartments”.

Six self-contained studio flats are proposed on the ground floor, along with a retained retail unit and bin store, while the first floor would include one six-bed cluster apartment and seven self-contained studio flats.

The second floor would include one six-bed cluster apartment and seven self-contained studio flats and the new third floor would include 10 self-contained studio flats.

There would also be communal kitchens on the first and second floors and the basement would include a “student social / study’ space, a gym, a cinema room, toilets , storage areas and cycle storage, according to proposed floor plans.

Developers noted that the proposed development would “contribute positively to the area […] promoting sustainability and inclusivity throughout” and that the proposed design aimed to create a “balance between modern living needs, accessibility, and maintaining some elements of the [building’s] existing structure/character”.

The design and access statement adds: “The intended use for this development is to provide high quality serviced co-living accommodation and commercial space.

“The business use case for this proposal is to turn what has been a run down vacant nightclub into a project which can contribute positively to the area, offer high-quality living and commercial space, and promote sustainability and inclusivity throughout.

“Introducing residential spaces in the heart of the community can foster a more integrated neighbourhood. New residents can bring diversity and contribute to the social fabric of the area.

“We believe that new residential developments can attract local businesses, including cafés, shops, and other services catering to the needs of residents.

“The proposal of new residential flats with the commercial ground floor can stimulate the local economy and create job opportunities.”

The proposed development from applicant Regal Property Stroud Ltd includes the construction of a new “mansard roof” to create a new third floor at the property | Create Architecture/LDRS

One element of the flats plan also includes the installation of a “green roof” above the commercial unit facing Ocean Road with a “carefully designed mix of native and drought-resistant plants, creating a visually appealing green space for residents and visitors alike”.

Developers said the green roof would help absorb rainwater, as well as “promoting local biodiversity by providing a habitat for birds, insects, and pollinators.”

A decision on the planning application for the Ocean Road site is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the flats plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until January 29, 2025.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: ST/0740/24